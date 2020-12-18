Trading For Covington, Lillard's Late-Game Shooting Highlighted In Yearly GM Survey

Every year, the folks at NBA.com survey the league's general managers (or whatever the title is of the person who is generally in charge of basketball operations) about a range of topics pertaining to the upcoming season. The survey is anonymous (obviously), you can't vote for your own team and players and not all 30 teams participate, but it's about the best way we have to gauge general consensus among the league's decision-makers.

Here's how the Trail Blazers came out in this year's GM survey.

• When it comes to which teams will comprise the Top Four in the West, the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets were the overwhelming favorites. But The Trail Blazers finish in fifth, right behind the Mavericks in fourth and basically tied with the Jazz in sixth. No general manager picked Portland to finish first in the West, but four percent of the vote picked them to finish second, another four percent picked them as third and 26 percent had them slotted in at fourth.

• There's a good argument to be made that there's more talent in the current NBA at point guard than at any other position. And when it comes to who the best point in the NBA is going into the 2020-21 season, 22 percent of general manager selected Damian Lillard, trailing only Golden State's Stephen Curry with 30 percent. Curry and Lillard finished 1-2 in the ranking last season as well, though a whopping 90 percent had Curry in the top spot. But between Curry missing most of last season with injury while Lillard was making the jump from All-Star to Superstar, the gap has closed considerably.

• The Trail Blazers offseason moves might not have been the stuff of national headlines, but while understated, their acquisitions are still being appreciated. When asked "what was the most underrated acquisition" of the 2020 offseason, 11 percent of the voters, good enough to tie for second, selected the Trail Blazers acquiring Robert Covington from the Rockets in exchange for Trevor Ariza and two future first-round picks. The Clippers signing Serge Ibaka took the top spot with 15 percent of the vote, while the Pelicans trading for Stephen Adams tied with the Covington deal for second with 11 percent. Portland signing Derrick Jones Jr. as a free agency as received votes.

• And finally, when asked which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line, Damian Lillard, renowned for his late-game shot-making throughout his career, finished first with 32 percent of the vote with Stephen Curry in second with 25 percent of the vote. That's a flip-flop from last season when Curry took the top spot with 44 percent of the vote while Lillard split the second-place vote with Kevin Durant at 11 percent each. But with Dame extending his range to halfcourt and Steph sitting out most of last season, Lillard has become the choice as the NBA's preeminent late-game shot-taker.