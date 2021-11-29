Tony Snell To Get The Start Monday In Place Of Norman Powell (Right Quad)

SALT LAKE CITY -- Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has utilized three different starting lineups through the first quarter of Portland’s 2021-22 season. He’ll start the next quarter of the season with another new starting five.

With Norman Powell sitting out Monday’s game due to a right quad contusion, Billups has decided to start Tony Snell at small forward for Monday’s contest versus the Jazz in Salt Lake City. It will be the first time the 6-6 forward in his ninth season out of New Mexico has started with Portland since signing as a free agent during the 2021 offseason.

Billups previously started Nassir Little in place of Powell when he missed the third and fourth games of the season due to left patellar tendinopathy, leaving many to assume he would once again get the call with Powell sidelined. But between not wanting to disrupt what he’s is currently getting from Little off the bench and the desire to give Snell more of an opportunity after he missed much of the run up to the regular season, Billups has decided to start the latter while also noting the former is likely to see an increase in minutes.

"I’m going to start Tony Snell tonight for Norm,” said Billups at Portland’s shootaraound Monday morning at Vivant Arena. “Nas is the obvious guy but I like Nas in the role that we have him in, he brings us so much effort and energy. But with Snell, he brings us a lot of size in the lineup, some shooting and I just think it’s a good opportunity for him to get some reps. He hadn’t been able to do very much so we’re gonna go with Tony.”

Snell, who has averaged just 9.0 minutes in 14 appearances this season, says he “stays ready at all times” and while he hasn’t played as well as he would have liked to start the season, he’s optimistic about sliding into the starting lineup.

“I feel like I could be better but I’m just getting my rhythm back,” said Snell, who has averaged 6.2 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists through 592 career games. “I missed all of training camp and preseason so still trying to find my rhythm but I can still be effective on the defense end, try to get rebounds, make plays. I’m excited.”

It’s unknown how many games Powell will miss after he collided with Otto Porter Jr. at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter in Portland’s loss to Golden State on November 26. The 6-3 guard out of UCLA said after the game that the contusion occurred when Porter’s hip collided with his quad, and while he noted the injury wasn’t too serious, it’s bad enough that he’s missing Monday’s game, which also calls into question what his status will be for Tuesday’s game versus the Pistons at Moda Center in the second night of a back-to-back.

If Powell is healthy enough to play, one would assumed he’d return to the starting lineup. But if he’s unable to go on Tuesday, it’s possible Billups changes up the starting lineup once again.

“We’ll kind of see how it goes but obviously a guy like Nas will get some extended minutes in Norm’s absence,” said Billups. “I want to keep (lineups) consistent there, at least for right now.”