Team Looks To Shift Mentality After Trip To Conference Finals

Throughout the years, the Portland Trail Blazers haven’t shied away from indulging in the underdog mentality. Whether it’s due to playing in a small market, the pugnacious attitude of Oregonians in general or something else all together, the team seems to have thrived at times on being “counted out” or “slept on,” even if it’s debatable whether or not that was actually the case.

But that seems to be shifting a bit as the Trail Blazers embark on their 50th anniversary season. After making the postseason for the six straight year, finishing third in the West in back-to-back seasons and making the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 19 years, there’s sense that perhaps it’s time to leave behind the underdog mentality that they seem to get saddled with and carry themselves like the team that has been one of the best in the NBA over the last three seasons.

“One one side, we’re not coming into this season saying ‘We got to the Western Conference Finals last year, that’s automatically going to happen,’” said Damian Lillard. “We’ve got a completely different team, a lot of building to be done. But this year, we coming in, our focus is to win a championship. Our mentality has to shift to that.”

A number of players noted that they felt as though the idea of the Trail Blazers as scrappy upstarts had been foisted upon them rather than something they put on themselves. And there’s probably something to that, though it’s hard to argue the team hasn’t played into the narrative from time to time.

“I don’t think we’ve ever felt like we were the underdog, everybody else outside of here had us in the playoffs last year, I don’t think they had us in the playoffs my rookie year,” said Zach Collins. “That’s just everybody else’s opinion. We always consider ourselves one of the best teams in the league at all times and we know, come playoff time, we’re going to be a team that’s around for a while.”

Sticking “around for a while” in the playoffs is something the Trail Blazers hadn’t done a whole lot of recently, at least until the 2019 postseason. So perhaps the desire to shift their mentality is due to the fact that after years of believing they were good enough to make noise in the playoffs, only to be dispatched relatively quickly, they finally proved to themselves just how good they can be. And now, they plan on bringing the mentality of a team that expects to prove themselves right, rather than prove everyone else wrong, to the court this season.

“That’s just the fact of the matter: we’re always the team that gets counted out,” said Lillard. “I think there’s truth in that, but I think we have to care less about it. Our mentality has to really be ‘let’s win a championship’ and our actions and the standard, our level of accountability, has to match up to that mentality. As long as we believe in what we have and our process of getting there, that’s all that matters.”