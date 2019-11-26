Support From Fans, Teammates And Family Sets up Carmelo Anthony's Renaissance

CHICAGO -- A little less than two weeks ago, Carmelo Anthony wasn’t sure if he’d ever hear his name announced again during introductions of an NBA game. Yet Monday night in Chicago, not only did he get a significant ovation when introduced as Portland's starting power forward, a large contingent of 18,776 fans at the United Center ended up chanting his name in the fourth quarter.

"That was the most important thing, to hear that tonight, that support," said Anthony of the "WE WANT MELO" chants that emanated from the crowd in the fourth quarter of the Trail Blazers' 117-94 victory versus the Bulls in the final contest of a six-game road trip. "From fans that's Chicago Bulls fans, that's a big moment, to hear that chant. With me on a whole other team, Portland is out west, those fans didn't have to do that."

And yet they did, though they were hardly the only fans of the 6-8 forward, now playing in his 17th season out of Syracuse, in attendance Monday night. After getting another chance to extend his career after sitting out almost the entirety of the 2018-19 NBA season, Anthony has been warmly welcomed back by those who never stopped believing that he still had something left to offer on the court.

"It's a great night," said Anthony. "Today was being in the moment, being in the now and focusing on what we need to focus on, which was getting this win, doing what I have to, do my part in helping this team win."

While his new teammates appreciate Anthony's willingness to do his part, they're also simply excited for the 10-time All-Star to have success under the circumstances and in this advanced stage in his career. The Trail Blazers, especially during the Damian Lillard era, have been a team that tends to go out of their way to support the successes of their teammates, but there seems to be a little something extra when it comes to cheering on Carmelo.

"The way I grew up, we support people," said CJ McCollum. "We support people regardless of where they're at in their careers, regardless of what stage they're at. I'm not a hater, I want to see him do well. I want to see him be himself and have fun out there. I think that's how our team is, we ain't a bunch of envious, jealous guys. We just trying to win and we know he can help us win and we can help him continue to figure out way to contribute to our team."

When Anthony dunked over multiple Bulls players Monday night, the bench went wild. When he comes down with a rebound while uttering a few choice expletives, his teammates react by returning the passion. And when Anthony netted a triple with 9:31 to play fourth quarter to overtake English for 18th all-time in scoring, Damian Lillard was in near hysterics, jumping up and down along the sideline while tapping the side of his head with three fingers, an homage to Anthony's traditional three-point celebration.

"Just happy to see it, I think he need people to be happy for him," said Lillard. "He don't need to be a part of a team where they want to make it about them and all that. I think here, we see the value that he brings to our team and we welcome it and we support it. He needs to be somewhere where we're going to allow him to have a night, you know what I'm saying? That's what makes a team special, when you allow guys to have a night. He made shots early and we allowed him to have his night.

"So It's really important for him, especially where he is in his career and him coming in, that when he has those type of moments, we support him and are excited for him and show excitement in him having his moments and allow him to have his moments, because he deserves that."

Anthony's prodigious skills on the offensive end have long been a point of pride for his fans, but to see it celebrated so enthusiastically by a fan who also happens to be an All-NBA teammate was just the latest example of the selfless leadership that Lillard has become known for.

"That right there, to look over there after that and see Dame jumping up and down like that, that's just a testament to the type of guy he is, the type of person he is," said Anthony. "That's somebody who's been wanting this to happen for the past three, four years. It's finally here and we finally get to connect on a different level. To see that support, that goes a long way."



Watching dad make history pic.twitter.com/6e77mnoQNH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019

Though if it wasn't for his family, particularly his wife La La, who was in attendance Monday night in Chicago, it's very possible he wouldn't have had the motivation to keep working toward a potential NBA return.

"She's working here in Chicago, she's filming a TV show called "The Chi" so just so happened that she flew back today, had to work early," explained Anthony. "I didn't think she was going to be able to come to the game, but thank you to "The Chi" for letting her off. That support, any time I can get that support, especially in the situation I'm in now with leaving my family back in New York and going five, six hours away, any time you get that support, it means a lot."

The love from fans is always appreciated, and a fair number of current and former high-profile NBA players publicly stated there was no discernible reason why a player of Anthony's caliber was so quickly forgotten by the league's decision-makers, but the motivation from his family, and from La La in particular, supersedes all else.

"She kept me going," said Carmelo. "Mentally, she kept me going, emotionally she kept me going. She was nudging me. 'Don't do it, don't think about it, don't do it. Don't you let that thought creep into your head.' She was a major, major part of why I'm here today."