Stotts Talks Facing Denver Again And Defending Jokic On 'The Jim Rome Show'

Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, fresh off of winning Western Conference Coach of the Month honors, joined the May 18 edition of "The Jim Rome Show" on CBS Sports Radio to discuss Portland's upcoming first-round playoff matchup with the three-seed Denver Nuggets, with Game 1 schedule for Saturday in Denver. During the interview, Stotts talks about the Trail Blazers finishing the regular season by winning 10 of their last 12 games, facing the Nuggets again in the postseason, Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, the play-in tournament and defending Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who many assume will be named the 2021 Most Valuable Player...

"Jokic is the head of the snake, everything goes through him," said Stotts. "He facilitates, he makes his teammates better, obviously he scores, he does all the things, he’s a difficult matchup. And most of our defensive preparation will be going to different schemes that involve him."