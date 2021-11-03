Shootaround Notes: Fewer 7-Footers Due To COVID, Nance's Homecoming And Snell Gets Comfortable

CLEVELAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers held shootaround Wednesday morning at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in preparation for their contest versus the Cavaliers, the last game of a three-game road trip, Wednesday night in Cleveland. Some notes from shootaround...

• At 4-4, the Cavaliers have been one of the surprise teams in the first few weeks of what has proven to be an unpredictable start to the NBA regular season. After starting the year with losses to the Grizzlies and Hornets, the Cavs notched three-straight quality wins versus the Hawks, Nuggets and Clippers. And most recently the best the Hornets, a team that defeated the Trail Blazers in the first game of the trip, Monday night.

“(Cleveland) present a challenge from the standpoint that one, they play extremely hard, they’re young,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “But their length is an issue. You start three seven-footers, a lot of those lanes that you see aren’t as open as they might appear.”

Though they’re unlikely to have three seven-footers in the lineup Wednesday night, as starting power forward Lauri Markkanen is out due to COVID health and safety protocols, which have also sidelined veteran forward Kevin Love (however, Tacko Fall, measuring in at 7-6, is available). But their young starting backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland coming into their own and Ricky Rubio coming off the bench, Portland’s guards will have their hands full.

“Obviously Sexton is playing well, he’s aggressive almost every time down the floor, Garland is a really good playmaker,” said Billups. “So you’ve got to be good on the glass and you’ve got to be focused on the defensive end to try and give them what we want to give them.”

• Wednesday night’s game presents a true homecoming for Larry Nance Jr., who the Trail Blazers acquired from the Cavaliers by way of a three-team during the 2021 offseason. After starting his career with the Lakers, Nance Jr. played three-plus seasons with the Cavs, averaging 9.5 points on 52 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 182 games.

But returning to Cleveland goes deeper for Nance, who was born just down the road in Akron and attended Revere High School in the Cleveland suburbs before heading off Wyoming. So Wednesday’s game serves as a chance to reconnect with family and friends he left behind when he was traded to Portland.

“I’ll say it now, I’ve said it again, I’ll say it in the future: this is home,” said Nance Jr. “This is going to be where I retire, this is home for me for good. I love coming back home -- last night I got to go home, see my family, sit on the couch and just talk like last year. It was great. Obviously excited to see my old teammates and the training staff, the coaches and everything. It’s going to be a fun one tonight and the fact that I’m close to these guys still makes you want to win even more.”

• After missing training camp, preseason and the first six games of the regular season with a foot sprain, Tony Snell saw his first action as a Trail Blazer in Portland’s 113-103 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia Monday night. The 6-7 forward, who signed with Portland as a free agent, made both of his attempts, both of which came from three, to finish with six points and a rebound in 10 minutes.

“I thought Tony played well,” said Billups. “I was happy to see him not only get out there but to be able to knock down some shots, he did what he does. He’s a great shooter but not only that, he knows how to play. He plays his role very well, he’s a good defender. Thought he got a little winded, which is normal. But I was happy to have Tony back.”

Snell, who has averaged 6.4 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three over the course of eight NBA season, is still playing a bit of catchup both in terms of his fitness and understanding of Billups’ system, which is why he’s being worked in slowly after being cleared for game action prior to Portland’s trip-opening loss to the Hornets.

“The first five minutes kind of got me but the second time I got in, I finally got my wind. I really needed that,” said Snell. “I’m just glad to be out there with the guys, try to see where I can fit in and help the team get better. I’m here to help space the floor so Dame, CJ and the rest of the guys can do what they do best.”