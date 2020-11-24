RIP CITY REPORT » Free Agents, Trades And The Final Episode

After five years and hundreds of hours of recording, the Rip City Report podcast has come to an end.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the 215th edition of the Rip City Report featuring Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, will be our last. At least there was plenty to talk about.

In this curtain call, we discuss the Trail Blazers great week, which has included trading for Robert Covington and Enes Kanter and signing Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Jones Jr and Harry Giles as free agents. We also run down a few injury updates, look at the roster as it currently stands and how it stacks up historically and give our general thoughts on the uplcoming season a few weeks from training camp. We also play one last round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up, as always by your questions about roster depth, covering basketball in quarantine, the Oden draft, favorite memories from over seven years of podcasting and why the show is coming to an end. If it were up to the Trail Blazers, the show would go on.

Thanks to everyone who has listened and supported over the years, especially the folks at Tough Luck. Throw them some business the next chance you get.