REPORTS: Hammon, Billups To Get Second Interviews

After parting ways with Terry Stotts the day after being eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Trail Blazers are reportedly making progress in their search for a new head coach.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, after interviewing with the Trail Blazers last week, both Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups are expected to have second interviews this week...



Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon are among candidates who’ll get second interviews for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

Wojnarowski reported last week that Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni had interviews for Portland's open position, though no follow up report as to whether he's getting a second interview. Also worth noting that Brooklyn was just eliminated from postseason play on Saturday.

But back to Hammon. According to Sam Amick and Shams Charania at The Athletic, Hammon is a "finalist" for the job and many of the names previously mentioned as targets of Portland's search have had at least one interview...

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head-coaching job, marking the first time a woman has gone into the final stages of an NBA coaching search, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The Trail Blazers have interviewed several candidates for the job, including Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry, sources said. Multiple members of that list are expected to be part of the final stage of interviews for the Trail Blazers.

And according to Brian Berger of Sports Business Radio (he also worked in public relations for the Trail Blazers roughly 20 years ago), Hammon is the preferred candidate of a rather important part of the Trail Blazers’ executive team...



Reliable sources have told me that if Jody Allen has her way, Becky Hammon will be the next Head Coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen would very much like to be a "trail blazer" by hiring the first woman Head Coach in @NBA history (as well as @NFL, @MLB, @NHL). #NBA — SportsBusinessRadio (@SBRadio) June 21, 2021

The Celtics, Pacers, Wizards, Mavericks and Magic are all currently looking for new head coaches as well.