REPORT » Trail Blazers Acquire Larry Nance Jr. In Three-Team Trade

While the free agent market has cooled considerably as of late, that doesn't mean the Trail Blazers are done reshaping their roster roughly a month before the start of training camp.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers have acquired 6-7 power forward/center Larry Nance Jr. while sending out Derrick Jones Jr. and a protected first-round pick in a three-team trade with the Cavaliers and Bulls...



ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR’s lottery protected future 1st and Cavs’ future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021 Portland sends lottery protected 2022 pick to Bulls; Cavs send a 2023 second-round pick via Denver to Chicago, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021 Blazers pick is protected 1-14 through 2028. It becomes Portland 2028 second-round pick if not conveyed before then, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021 As the Blazers work to become a better defensive team under new coach Chauncey Billups, Nance's elite defensive impact makes him an ideal fit for Portland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

So the Trail Blazers give up Jones Jr., whose contract runs through the 2021-22 season, and a lottery first-round pick in exchange for Nance Jr, an athletic big who can defend multiple positions and make plays out of the post who is under contract through the 2022-23 season. Drafted by the Lakers out of Wyoming with the 27th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Nance Jr. has averaged 8.2 points on 52 percent shooting from the field, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 350 career games. And while he's not a volume shooter by any stretch, Nance Jr. has shot a respectable 33 percent from the three-point line (he shot 36 percent on 3.3 attempts last season with the Cavaliers), making him enough of a threat as a stretch four/five. He also instantly becomes one of Portland's best defenders as a player who is just as good in the passing lanes as he is above the rim.

Bottom line is that while this might not be a blockbuster move, it's an upgrade in talent at a position of need for a player who is under contract for an additional season. That's undoubtably a good thing.