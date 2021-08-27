REPORT » Trail Blazers Acquire Larry Nance Jr. In Three-Team Trade

by Casey Holdahl
Posted: Aug 27, 2021

While the free agent market has cooled considerably as of late, that doesn't mean the Trail Blazers are done reshaping their roster roughly a month before the start of training camp. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers have acquired 6-7 power forward/center Larry Nance Jr. while sending out Derrick Jones Jr. and a protected first-round pick in a three-team trade with the Cavaliers and Bulls...


So the Trail Blazers give up Jones Jr., whose contract runs through the 2021-22 season, and a lottery first-round pick in exchange for Nance Jr, an athletic big who can defend multiple positions and make plays out of the post who is under contract through the 2022-23 season. Drafted by the Lakers out of Wyoming with the 27th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Nance Jr. has averaged 8.2 points on 52 percent shooting from the field, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 350 career games. And while he's not a volume shooter by any stretch, Nance Jr. has shot a respectable 33 percent from the three-point line (he shot 36 percent on 3.3 attempts last season with the Cavaliers), making him enough of a threat as a stretch four/five. He also instantly becomes one of Portland's best defenders as a player who is just as good in the passing lanes as he is above the rim.  

Bottom line is that while this might not be a blockbuster move, it's an upgrade in talent at a position of need for a player who is under contract for an additional season. That's undoubtably a good thing. 

