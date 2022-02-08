REPORT » McCollum, Nance Jr. And Snell Traded To New Orleans

by Casey Holdahl
Follow @chold
Posted: Feb 08, 2022

Truly the end of an era, reportedly. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers are sending CJ McCollum, one of the most prolific guards in franchise history who has played eight-plus season in Portland since being selected out of Lehigh with the 10th pick of the 2013 Draft, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to New Orleans for a host of players and a protected first round pick and two future seconds...

About those pick protections...

As for the motivations from Portland's perspective, Woj opines...

With this deal and the trade a few days ago sending Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a second round pick, the Trail Blazers have embarked on a radical reshaping of their roster, one that has seen McCollum and Damian Lillard starting alongside each other for the better part of the last six seasons. Now, that partnership, which defined the last era of Trail Blazers basketball, is no more, reportedly. 

With the most recent deal, Portland's roster is well over the maximum of 15 players, so there's likely another move to be made at some point before the trade deadline, which expires Thursday at noon. 

Tags
Bledsoe, Eric, Johnson, Keon, Lillard, Damian, McCollum, CJ, Nance Jr., Larry

