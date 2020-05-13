Report: Decision On 2019-20 Season To Be Made In Two To Four Weeks

There hasn't been much detail coming out of the league office regarding if, when and how the 2019-20 NBA season, suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might resume. Other than stating any and all decisions would be made based off of the best available data, the league has been almost completely mum on what next steps might look like and when those steps might be taken.

But, according to reports, at least a decision on when a decision will be made might be coming sooner rather than later.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on a call with the NBA's Board of Governors that a decision on potentially re-starting the 2019-20 season would be made within the next month, if not sooner...

The NBA shared with owners several factors that it plans to study over the next two to four weeks before deciding on restarting the league. Among them, sources said: Understanding the trajectory of new cases in those states starting to reopen, understanding who is getting severely ill and why, and developments in testing types. The NBA also is studying how other leagues are handling positive tests among participants, sources said.

Wojnarowski also notes that Silver discussed what a resumption of play might look like -- re-starting the league in a quarantined "campus environment" in either Las Vegas or Orlando seem to be the odds-on favorites -- and how the league would deal with players or coaches testing positive for COVID-19 if/when play does resume.

Of course, the NBA making a decision about if/when/how the season might resume is completely dependent on how the pandemic continues to play out. Silver said on a conference call with reporters earlier in the shutdown that "it's about the data, not the date," so if the league still doesn't feel like they have enough information by the middle of June to make a decision, one would imagine they wouldn't hesitate to put off the decision.

But for the first time since a positive test send the NBA into hibernation, we've got a timeline. That alone seems like legitimate cause for optimism.