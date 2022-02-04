REPORT » Blazers Send Powell, Covington To Clippers For Bledsoe, Winslow, Johnson And Future Second

The Trail Blazers have reportedly made the first big deal of the NBA's 2022 trade season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers are sending Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the L.A. Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025...



The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022 Clippers are sending Blazers a 2025 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022 The emergence of Anfernee Simons allows for the Blazers to move off the balance of Norman Powell's long-term contract -- and gives the Clippers a proven two-way wing to partner with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

Bledsoe, now in his 12th season out of Kentucky, is averaging 9.9 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.2 minutes per game this season. The 6-1 guard who has played for the Clippers (twice), Suns, Bucks and Pelicans, is under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Winslow, now in his seventh season out of Duke, is averaging 4.2 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from three, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.9 minutes per game this season. The Blazers will be his fourth team after starting his career with the Heat. He too is under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Johnson is currently in his rookie season after being selected with the 21st pick of the 2021 Draft by the Knicks after playing one season at Tennessee, though he was traded on draft night to the Clippers in exchange for Quentin Grimes and a 2024 second-round pick. He’s appeared in just 15 games this season for the Clippers, averaging 3.5 points on 33 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent shooting from three, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.0 minutes per game. A 19-year old, Johnson has played seven games with the Clippers’ G-League affiliate, the Aqua Caliente Clippers, averaging 15.4 points on 37 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.1 minutes.