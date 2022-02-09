REPORT » Blazers Acquire Ingles, Hughes, Second Round Pick In Three-Team Trade

by Casey Holdahl
Posted: Feb 09, 2022

Interim general manager Joe Cronin isn't done. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers are flipping two players, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Tomas Satoransky, acquired in Tuesday's trade that sent CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the Pelicans for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick as a part of a three-team with the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs...


Ingles suffered a season-ending knee injury at the end of January and is in the last year of his contract, so there's no guarantee that he ever suits up for Portland. And while Hughes, who has appeared in 32 games for the Jazz over the last two seasons, and a second round pick are helpful acquisitions, the main purpose of the move appears to be clearing cap space... 


This is the third trade Cronin has executed in the last week, all of which are more about setting the Trail Blazers up for future success rather than immediate improvement. And with another 24 hours before the expiration of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, it's possible one or more deals are still yet to be made. 

