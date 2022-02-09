REPORT » Blazers Acquire Ingles, Hughes, Second Round Pick In Three-Team Trade

Interim general manager Joe Cronin isn't done.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers are flipping two players, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Tomas Satoransky, acquired in Tuesday's trade that sent CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the Pelicans for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick as a part of a three-team with the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs...



The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Ingles suffered a season-ending knee injury at the end of January and is in the last year of his contract, so there's no guarantee that he ever suits up for Portland. And while Hughes, who has appeared in 32 games for the Jazz over the last two seasons, and a second round pick are helpful acquisitions, the main purpose of the move appears to be clearing cap space...



The Jazz are sending out the two second-round picks in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Alexander-Walker, 23, has the chance to make an impact on the Jazz's bench and assuredly will benefit in Utah's development system. Averaged 13 points for Pels and will be a part of rotation. https://t.co/rvZ6SN1Zmx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

This is the third trade Cronin has executed in the last week, all of which are more about setting the Trail Blazers up for future success rather than immediate improvement. And with another 24 hours before the expiration of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, it's possible one or more deals are still yet to be made.