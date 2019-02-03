Report: Blazers Acquire Hood From Cavs For Stauskas, Baldwin And Picks

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, the Trail Blazers have reportedly made a move to bolster their wing rotation.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers have acquired Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and two future second round picks...



Portland has agreed to a deal to acquire Cleveland forward Rodney Hood for guards Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two future second-round picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2019 Hood had to agree to trade to Blazers, because he had signed a one-year qualifying offer with Cavs. He was enthusiastic enough about joining Portland to waive his Bird Rights. Blazers could still re-sign him using an exception this summer. https://t.co/Lx59mSmTqy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2019 Hood was one of the more pursued rotation wings on the market and gives Blazers another offensive weapon for a postseason run. Cleveland continues to stockpile draft picks -- with guard Alec Burks likely on deck next for a trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2019

Bobby Marks, also of ESPN, checks in with some of the financial implications of the reported deal...



The trade of Rodney Hood to Portland will see Cleveland create a $3.47M trade exception. The Cavaliers have a $2.8M and $1.5M exception from prior trades. Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin are on an expiring $1.5M minimum contract. The Cavaliers are now $4.47M under the luxury tax. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 3, 2019 The immediate roster upgrade in Portland will see the projected luxury tax increase from $12.6M to $13.3M. However, that number could to drop to $12.4M because of the $500K bonus of Maurice Harkless. The forward has an incentive for three-point % > 35... https://t.co/JiAI8jeDGk — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 3, 2019

A 6-8 guard in his fifth season out of Duke, Hood is averaging 12.2 points on 43 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from three and 91 percent shooting from the line, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 45 games this season, all starts, for the Cavaliers. Hood was drafted by the Jazz with the 23rd overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and played over three seasons in Utah before being traded to the Cavaliers at the 2018 trade deadline.

As for Stauskas and Baldwin IV, both had their moments as Trail Blazers -- Stauskas putting up 23 points in the opening night victory and Baldwin IV's defense at the end of the 2017-18 regular season come to mind -- though neither player was currently in the rotation. Both players were also slated to be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, so it was more than likely that neither would have been on the team at the start of the 2019-20 season regardless.

While the same could be said for Hood, as he signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, though he qualifies as an upgrade over both Stauskas and Baldwin IV and, as Marks notes, the Blazers could re-sign him if they like what they see.