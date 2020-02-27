Pregame Notes: Nurkic and Collins Make The Trip, Lillard Stays Back

INDIANAPOLIS -- After playing their first three post All-Star break games at home, the Portland Trail Blazers (26-33) head out for three straight on the road, all versus teams from the Eastern Conference. Their first stop is in Indianapolis, where they’ll face the Pacers (34-24) Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second and final game of the season series. Some pregame notes…

• Portland’s 2019-20 season has largely been defined by injuries, so we might as well get to those first.

The big news: starting point guard Damian Lillard did not travel with the team to Indianapolis for the first game of a three-game trip starting Thursday versus the Pacers. The 6-3 point guard in his eighth season out of Weber State has missed the last three games with a strained right groin and will miss at least the next two games versus the Pacers and Hawks. However, he has not been ruled out entirely from playing at some point on the trip.

“Dame obviously didn’t make the trip,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “If he feels better he may meet us up or he may stay there for the whole trip.”

Portland is 1-4 this season without Lillard in the lineup.

Then there’s Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, both of whom did travel with the team to Indianapolis despite neither being expected to play during the three-game Eastern Conference swing. While neither participated in Wednesday’s shootaround, both were in attendance and went through weight training. Collins said he was scheduled for an on-court workout before Thursday’s game versus the Pacers.

• The Trail Blazers have bested the Pacers in the last five games between the two teams, including a 139-129 victory in the most recent meeting in Portland on January 26. But the Trail Blazers got 50 points and 13 assists from Damian Lillard in that victory while Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner and Malcom Brogdan all sat out for Pacers, making Thursday’s game a much more daunting task for the visitors.

“They’re good at a little bit of everything,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “I think they’ve got really good shooters on the perimeter, they’ve got a couple point guards that run the show well. They’ve got versatile big guys — Sabonis had an All-Star year, he’s effective inside — Turner, who did not play against us last time is inside/outside. So they just have a little bit of everything and they’re very well coached.”

After losing six straight before the All-Star break, the Pacers have won three of their last four and are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, just 1.5 games behind the Pacers for fifth and two behind the Heat for fourth.

“They’re good,” said CJ McCollum. “Obviously they suffered a tough injury with Lamb — I wish him a speedy recovery — but they’ve got a good roster. They’re strong, they got an All-Star back in Oladipo and they’re deep, so we’ve got to be ready to play.”

• If the playoffs started today, the Trail Blazers, currently in ninth place, would miss the postseason for the first time since 2013. But luckily for the Blazers, the playoffs start in roughly seven weeks, meaning they’ve still got plenty of opportunities to get into the Top 8 in the West.

“It’s definitely a unique challenge,” said McCollum of Portland’s position with 23 games left to play. “Obviously you’d like to have clinched like the Milwaukee Bucks a week ago, but this is our reality and it’s important you grow from these moments. I think it’s important when you go through trials and tribulations and struggles. It helps build character and I think this is a great character building season for us and can end in a better way than we thought based on the last few weeks.”

Portland trails Memphis, a team that has now lost four straight, by 1.5 games for the eighth and final playoff spot, so even with. injuries remaining an issue and a defense that ranks in the lower third of the league, the Blazers are still in position to make the postseason. But they’re also just a half game up on a surging Pelicans squad, lead the Kings and Spurs by on games and the Suns by two games, so they’ve got to be just as concerned about holding off those teams behind as they do about overtaking those in front.

“I would love to get (to the playoffs), I want to get there and I think that’s what makes kind of this next run of 20-something games that we have important, but also fun, too,” said Carmelo Anthony. “Get a chance to just be involved in that, and if we do make it, the story that would be able to be told about that. The way that we fought back, the way that we persevered through injuries and things like that that’s out of our control, I would love that.”