Predictions For Trail Blazers (6) vs. Nuggets (3) Split Down The Middle

If the betting odds are any indication, there could be a record number of series upsets in the 2021 Playoffs. Between teams like the Lakers and Warriors, perennial championship contenders, having to play their way into the postseason and teams like the Jazz, who haven't advanced past the conference semifinals in over a decade, and the Suns, a team that qualified for the postseason this year for the first time in 10 seasons, getting the top seeds, the number of predictions that have the worse seed advancing seems to be at an all-time high. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortened season, the quick turnaround from the "bubble" playoffs, the effect of fans being in some arenas and not in others and poorly-time injuries to key players seems to have left a lot of people wondering if teams are really as good or bad as their regular season records, and the playoff picks seemed to reflect that skepticism.

In the case of the three-seed Nuggets and the six-seed Trail Blazers, Denver losing Jamal Murray for the season to an ACL injury and Portland's good health and strong finish seem to be the primary reasons why the series has the look of a coin flip. Of the 26 journalists whose predictions we've listed below, 13 pick the three-seed Nuggets to advance and 13 have the six-seed Trail Blazers moving on. And basically every prediction, regardless of which team is picked to be the eventual winner, has the series going at least six games, with most predicting a seven-game series. Can the Trail Blazers win another Game 7 in Denver, as they did to advance to the Western Conference Finals in 2019? According to a good percentage of those picking the Trail Blazers to win the series, the answer is "yes."

So here's how the national experts have handicapped the series between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets, which starts Saturday night at Ball Arena. No one seems too sure of their pick, regardless of who they go with, so consider digging in a bit on your own before making your own prediction.

• The 18 people making picks for ESPN split right down the middle, with nine selecting the Trail Blazers to advance and the other nine going with the Nuggets. Eight of the night pickers that have the Trail Blazers winning the series have them doing so in seven games, while Kevin Pelton has Portland winning in six. A seven-game series was also the most popular prediction among those taking the Nuggets.

• Michael C. Wright at NBA.com has the Nuggets winning the series in seven games...

No doubt, Portland’s defense toward the end of the regular season was much better than its final regular-season rankings indicate. But that area remains an issue for the Blazers, which faces a high-powered Denver squad that finished the season No. 6 in offensive rating (116.3). You can expect plenty of high-scoring nights in this series, as Portland is No. 2 in offensive rating (117.1). But this series will ultimately come down to how the respective supporting casts complement Lillard and Jokic — as well as the teams’ bench units. Denver appears to own the advantage in both categories. Nuggets in 7.

• Josh Robbins and Sam Amick at The Athletic asked a scout, a coach and an executive, all unnamed, to make picks for each first round series. First, the scout, who is taking the Nuggets to win the series in six games...

“Michael Porter Jr. is one of the up-and-coming stars in the league. … In the absence of Murray, they need Will Barton. “I’m going to give Denver the edge in a six-game series. Murray, Porter and Jokic? That’s a team to be on for the future. That’s the future. They’ve done a great job personnel-wise. Porter was an absolute steal. That guy’s going to be an All-Star. … Their personnel (moves have) been excellent. Tim Connelly knows what he’s doing. …

“(The Blazers) just don’t have enough depth. They’re too reliant on Dame and McCollum.”

Okay! Next up, the coach, who has the Trail Blazers upsetting the Nuggets in seven games...

“I think Portland has pretty good collective experience together. I think they’re hitting their stride at the right time. They’ve won 10 out of 12, and I think Denver is going to really, really struggle to guard Dame (Lillard). I love Joker, and I think he’s one of the top MVP candidates. But I think he’s going to get exposed in pick-and-roll coverage, and I think it’s a terrible matchup for Denver. If (Portland’s Jusuf) Nurkic can stay out of foul trouble, I think they’re going to have a really good chance to be able to win the series.”

And finally, the executive also has the Trail Blazers and Nuggets going the distance, with Portland eventually coming away with the series victory...

“Jokic is top one or two (in the) MVP voting. Everything is going to run through him. And what he’s done, and what (Michael) Malone has helped figure out the last month and a half without their dudes, has been super impressive. “I just think the Blazers’ firepower at the two guard spots, and the continuity around those guys and knowing who they are, is going to trump that — barely. I’ll take the Blazers in seven. They obviously have confidence against this Nuggets team as well, winning in seven a couple years back. I think it’s going to be a dogfight, but I’ll go (with the) Blazers in seven.”

• John Hollinger, also for The Athletic, is making picks for every series, and while he doesn't too bullish, he's taking the Trail Blazers to advance in seven games...

the Blazers aren’t drawing dead in this matchup at the defensive end. Jusuf Nurkic is at least a competent foil for Jokic and should prevent the worst carnage. Enes Kanter? Not so much. The Blazers’ small guards won’t be exposed against Denver’s backcourt, and the lack of shooting aside from Porter should enable the Blazers to double Jokic more willingly. Recent matchups point in the Blazers’ favor. Portland beat the tar out of Denver in the regular-season finale, a game the Nuggets were at least kinda sorta trying to win, and weeks earlier the Nuggets eked out a one-point win. Overall, I don’t claim to have a great feel for this one; much like the series two years ago, it feels headed for a seventh game. Ultimately I have more faith in Portland’s offense and too many questions about who is suiting up in the backcourt for Denver. Pick: Blazers in seven.

• Joe Vardon makes it three playoff predictions from The Athletic, and he also has Portland advancing...

Another series that gives me pause, but, yeah, I just can’t back Denver without Jamal Murray. I can’t and I won’t, even though Michael Malone has won more with less.

And if you're interested, Vardon has the Trail Blazers losing to the Lakers in the second round.

• Still more from The Athletic. Both David Aldridge and Sam Amick pick the Nuggets to take the series.