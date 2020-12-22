Practice Notes: Assessing The Defense, Injury Updates, Trent Jr. Signs With Adidas

• Coming into training camp, the Trail Blazers’ most important task before the start of the regular season was to make changes to their defensive principles with the goal of becoming a much better team on that end of the floor than they were in 2019-20. Players like Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. were acquired in the offseason in large part because of their defensive prowess, but changes to the basics of the system they’ve been running since Terry Stotts took over as head coach back in 2012 were also an important part of the improvement plan.

But after four preseason games, it’s a bit difficult to tell what progress has been made. While it’s difficult to put much stock into anything that occurs during preseason play, either good or bad, the Trail Blazers looked outmatched versus the Denver Nuggets in consecutive games in Denver last week, especially on the defensive end. Over the course of two games, Denver scored 41 points in the first quarter, twice, shot no worse than 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in either and gave up 90 points in the paint.

“There are a lot of glaring things,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “Our transition defense was very poor, our defensive rebounding was very poor. We gave up too many threes because of our rotations. Those are the three areas, some of it is tactical, some of it is communication, some of it was that teams were making good plays against us. We were just very inconsistent on things that we’re trying to get done.”

In a typical year, the Trail Blazers would have at least a few weeks of informal workouts before the start of training camp, roughly a week to 10 days of training camp, with the first week featuring two practices per day, and then a few weeks of preseason play before starting the regular season. But 2020 is anything but typical, so not only are they working in new principles on the defensive end, they’re doing so in roughly two weeks.

“I think only having four preseason games is not that big of a deal, but the fact that we lost two practices at the beginning of training camp didn’t help,” said Stotts. “The fact that we weren’t able to do much in Denver because of state laws -- we weren’t able to get together, we weren’t able to have a team meeting or a walkthrough or anything like that -- I think that impacted our preparation as well. So it’s not the question of not having many preseason games, it’s more a question of we’ve lost a lot of preparation time.”

Given that, Portland might have to scale back some of their plans, or at least reassess what’s feasible after a short lead up to the season. With the race in the West expected to be just as difficult as it always is and their first six games being against Western Conference playoff teams, they might have to lean on some of their old habits while continuing the process of creating new ones.

“I don’t think it’s a question of abandoning it, because I think being aggressive on pick and rolls and dribble handoffs, being able to rotate on the backside, I think that’s important to have,” said Stotts. “So I don’t think we’ll abandon it but I think we also have to incorporate some things that we’ve done in the past as well.”

• After sitting out the last week with a sore hamstring, Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons returned to practice this weekend. The 6-4 guard enters his third season out of IMG Academy as the team’s primary backup point guard, though he hasn’t played since the first preseason game, a 127-102 victory versus the Kings on December 11.

Derrick Jones Jr., who left Friday’s loss to the Nuggets in Denver in the third quarter with a back contusion after falling awkwardly off an alley-oop finish, practiced Sunday and Monday and is expected to play and start in the regular-season opener on Wednesday.

“I’m good, a little sore,” said Jones Jr. “Just a little fall that wasn’t expected, but I’m still young. I guess I got that healing process that’s kind of faster.”

• After signing with Nike as a second-round pick out of Duke, Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. announced last weekend that he had accepted an endorsement deal with adidas. Trent Jr. was seen wearing a variety of sneaker brands during offseason workouts, which gave the impression that he and his representation were considering options, an assumption that turned out to be correct.

“It’s a great thing to be a part of, they got a lot of great things going on,” said Trent Jr. of joining adidas. “I love to be a part of it. Everything they was talking about, I liked what they was talking about, they got some pretty great things going on over there. Just happy and blessed to join and be a part of it.”

One could argue Trent Jr. made the unofficial announcement when he wore a pair of white adidas Kobe 2, Bryant’s second signature sneaker with adidas, created before he switched up mid-career to sign with Nike, for his team photos at media day. While he wanted to pay homage to one of his favorite players, he probably won’t do so again, at least not in a game.

“It was kind of heavy, older technology but super comfy,” said Trent Jr. of the adidas Kobe 2. “I liked ‘em, wore one game in ‘em, took a photo shoot in ‘em. They were cool.”