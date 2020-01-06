POWER RANKINGS » Work To Do At The Start Of 2020

Well, it hasn't been an especially rousing start to 2020 for the Portland Trail Blazers. One win versus the Wizards bookended between losses to the Knicks and Heat is not the way a team that finished out 2019 on a four-game losing streak wanted to start 2020. And with games versus the likes if the Raptors, Bucks, Rockets and Mavericks on the horizon, the first month of the new year is shaping up to be a rough one.

And while the latest edition of the weekly Power Rankings don't look much better than the way Portland has played in the last few weeks, we still have to check in every now and then to see where they're at. If we[re going to follow the rankings during the good times, it's only fair that we do the same during the bad.

With that said, here's how the Trail Blazers come out in the first 2020 edition of the weekly Power Rankings...

• The panel of voters at ESPN have the Trail Blazers at No. 18 this week, one spot worse than last week...

At some point, something has to give for the Blazers. They've lost six of their past seven games and are clearly a significant notch below playoff-caliber teams. In this latest seven-game slump, they're allowing 118.8 points per 100 possessions, the second-worst mark in the league in that span. There was always a worry about the trade-off the Blazers were willing to rationalize when they signed Carmelo Anthony. But it appears the defensive chickens are coming home to roost right now. Just asking Damian Lillard to be a superhero isn't working, either: He has scored 30-plus in five of those seven games.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Grizzlies at No. 17 and ahead of the Pelicans at No. 19.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at N0. 18 this week, two spots worse than last week...

Pace: 101.6 (11) OffRtg: 110.2 (10) DefRtg: 111.9 (23) NetRtg: -1.7 (19) Given the strength of their January schedule, the Blazers needed to get some wins before they made to Miami this past weekend. They took care of business in Washington on Friday, with Hassan Whiteside picking up the first 20/20 of 2020, but not before blowing a 19-point lead to Phoenix and getting trounced at Madison Square Garden (despite a vintage performance from Carmelo Anthony). Damian Lillard has scored more than 30 points in five of their last six games, and the Blazers have generally been fine offensively, even without CJ McCollum (illness) on Sunday. But only the Nuggets have been worse defensively since Christmas and the Heat (who were without Jimmy Butler) had their second most efficient game of the season (122 points on 97 possessions) to drop Portland back into ninth place in the West.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Grizzlies at No. 17 and ahead of the Pelicans at No. 19.

• Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers all the way down at No. 23 this week, three spots worse than last week,,,

After a tough loss to the Suns, the Blazers were absolutely blown off the court by the Knicks in one of their worst losses of the season. They avoided the same fate against the Wizards before losing to the Heat in a game without Jimmy Butler and CJ McCollum. They've gotten great production from Damian Lillard, McCollum and Hassan Whiteside all season, but their 119 defensive rating this week isn't going to result in many wins.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers behind the Bulls at No. 22 and ahead of the Wizards at No. 24.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld has the Trail Blazers at No. 18 this week, one spot worse than last week...

The Blazers snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night in Washington but then fell to the Heat in Miami on Sunday, as Portland played without CJ McCollum (upper-respiratory infection) for the first time this season. The Blazers still have two games left on their current five-game road swing: at Toronto on Tuesday and at Minnesota on Thursday.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Grizzlies at No. 17 and ahead of the Hornets at No. 19.

• Zach Harper of The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 21 this week after coming in at No. 16 last week...

Talking to a few executives and scouts around the NBA, it feels like the Blazers’ backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum is being doubted now more than ever. Part of this comes from this team not being able to defend anybody. It was manageable when they were paired with guys like Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, and Jusuf Nurkic. Instead, they have Carmelo Anthony (who has been decent defensively compared to his past), Rodney Hood (before he got injured), and Hassan Whiteside (not a good defender despite blocking shots), and it looks too easy to score against them. Some have started to wonder if the Blazers might need to break up the backcourt, just to even out the roster and give them more balance.

I don't comment on these much anymore but for the record: The Lillard/McCollum pairing has next to nothing to do with Portland's struggles this season. It's little more than a convenient take to throw out when the team is struggling.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 20 and ahead of the Wizards at No. 22.

• Michael Shapiro at Sports Illustrated has the Trail Blazers at No. 16, one spot worse than last week...

Carmelo Anthony has been efficient from three from Portland, but the Blazers still lag behind the top eight seeds in the West. They have their scuffling defense to blame. Portland has the NBA’s No. 28 defense since Dec. 1, and they rank No. 25 in defensive rebounding rate. Damian Lillard’s scoring binges are falling short in a stacked Western Conference

Shapiro has the Trail Blazers behind the Nets at No. 15 and ahead of the Suns at No. 17.

• Grant Hughes at Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 20 this week, a two-spot drop from last week...

Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 26 points in New York on Wednesday, but Mitchell Robinson's 22 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting night helped the Knicks saddle the struggling Blazers with a 117-93 loss. Portland's listless pick-and-roll defense allowed much of Robinson's damage inside, a troubling development. The Knicks have spaced the floor better lately, but it's not like they boast a collection of "stay home at all costs" threats from deep. Portland could have mitigated the interior damage, but that would have required some commitment, communication and defensive force.

Those have been in short supply for the Blazers' bottom-10 defense.

Hughes has the Trail Blazers behind the Nets at No. 19 and ahead of the Bulls at No. 16.

• Phil Watson at Hoops Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 20 this week, three spots worse than last week...

The Portland Trail Blazers started a five-game road trip in the worst way possible, by getting blown out at New York on New Year’s Day, but recovered for a blowout of their own at Washington on Saturday night to salvage something from the week, as well as end a losing streak that had extended to five games. So everything Portland had made up with their four-game winning streak from Dec. 16-21 has been undone, plus one. And yet the Blazers are still in the thick of a very, very slow-paced race for eighth place in the Western Conference, now in eighth place, percentage points ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, but with seven teams within three games of that position.

Watson has the Trail Blazers behind the Pistons at No. 19 and ahead of the Bulls at No. 21.