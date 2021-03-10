POWER RANKINGS » Top 10 At The Start Of The Second Half Of The Season

After a week of rest -- one that included Robert Covington repping for HBCUs, Anfernee Simons becoming the first Trail Blazer to win the NBA Slam Dunk Competition and Damian Lillard getting rooked out of winning MVP of the 2021 All-Star Game -- the Trail Blazers get the second half of their 2020-21 season underway by hosting the Phoenix Suns Thursday night at the Moda Center. The game begins a furious race to the finish line that will see the Trail Blazers play 37 games over the course of 67 days -- at least assuming everything goes according to plan.

And despite both CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic missing significant time due to injury -- the team is hopefully both will be available some time soon -- the Trail Blazers enter the second half with a 21-14 record, good for fifth in the West and eighth in the NBA. So while the second half schedule is more difficult -- Portland's 10 back-to-backs are second-most for any team in the second half -- they'll hopefully have an infusion of top-level talent before they get too deep into the backend of their regular season.

But before the second half starts, here's where the Trail Blazers stand in the weekly Power Rankings after 11 weeks of the season. They're still a bit undervalued in relationship to their record -- their point differential ranks 19th and their defense 28th, which explains some of the skepticism -- but getting their second half off to a good start, especially if it coincides with McCollum and Nurkic returning, would likely result in a quick ascendance up the weekly rankings.

• The panel of voters has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, two spots better than last week...

Second-half storyline: Can the Blazers rise into a contender? As the Blazers get whole again with the returns of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, is that enough to vault them into the upper tier of the West? They have stayed afloat -- and then some -- behind the crunch-time brilliance of Damian Lillard and the contributions of quality role players like Enes Kanter, Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington. But when the Blazers are at full strength, they are deep and have a backcourt tandem that can stack up against anyone.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers ranked behind the Bucks at No. 7 and ahead of the Nuggets at No. 9.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, three spots better than their ranking last week...

Pace: 99.0 (21) OffRtg: 115.3 (7) DefRtg: 115.7 (28) NetRtg: -0.4 (18) After closing February with four straight losses, the Blazers opened March with three straight wins, getting more late-game heroics from Damian Lillard, who was 7-for-9 on clutch shots in victories over the Warriors and Kings on Wednesday and Thursday. Carmelo Anthony turned back the clock a bit, shooting 56% over the three games. Though they’ve been outscored by 22 points (with three losses by more than 20) over the 22 games, the Blazers are 13-9 without CJ McCollum, who will remain on the shelf as they begin their second-half schedule against the team that handed them their worst loss of the season (132-100 two weeks ago).

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Mavericks at No. 9 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 11.

• Colin Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers at No. 9 to start the second half of the season, a three-spot improvement over last week...

Dame Time is in full swing as the Blazers have exceeded expectations following injuries to Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum, who was having a career season when he went down. Lillard has been sublime, averaging nearly 30 points and eight assists per game while scoring the most clutch points in the league. Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. have stepped up in McCollum's absence, while Enes Kanter has held down the fort at center with Nurkic on the shelf. This can be a very dangerous team if and when it gets its pieces back.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 8 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 10.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, four spots better than last week...

It’s so impressive how the Portland Trail Blazers have responded to key injuries. A lot of us, myself included, believed they’d fall dramatically without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic for extended stretches. Instead, the Blazers have been led by Damian Lillard to one of the better records in the West. They’ve gone 11-5 in their last 16 games, and that even includes a four-game losing streak when they lost a couple of tough ones. The Blazers can’t defend at all, but the offense has been so good that it doesn’t feel like it’s completely submarining them. If Robert Covington and Rodney Hood start making shots, the Blazers could end up with a top-three offense.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the 14-14 Heat at No. 9 and behind the Mavericks at No. 11.

• Corey Rausch at Hoops Habit also has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, two spots better than last week...

Fans of the Portland Trail Blazers must be ecstatic that they come into the All-Star break with 21 wins after missing CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins for this length of time. Damian Lillard has been exemplary, the kind of Human Torch level talent that will go incendiary at a moment’s notice. Dame Time is not just a catchphrase. It has carried Portland to this point. Lillard is averaging 29.8 points (third in the league), 8.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game and has continued to build his reputation as one of the best clutch players in the league. He has made an impact on his teammates. Because they have continued to win games, the spotlight has grown brighter on the teammates that have taken steps forward.

Rausch has the Trail Blazers behind the Mavericks at No. 9 and ahead of the Heat at No. 11.

• Mo Dakhil at Bleacher Report joins the chorus of rankers putting the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, which is a two-spot imrprovement from last week...

This season has been quite a roller-coaster for the Blazers. Over the last 13 games, they went on a six-game winning streak, a four-game losing streak and a three-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break. Of course, Damian Lillard has been amazing throughout. He has shined during Dame Time, and his 3.8 points per game in contests featuring a three-point difference within the final three minutes lead the league. He's shooting 63.6 percent from three during those situations, too. It came in handy as he hit the go-ahead three against the Golden State Warriors last week. Portland is currently fifth in the Western Conference, and that is without CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins. Once they get back, this team should be stronger and can move up even higher in the standings.

Dakhil has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 9 and ahead of the Knicks at No. 11.