POWER RANKINGS » Things Stay The Same In Week 6

Even in a season and a year different from any other we've experienced, some things manage to remain the same. Damian Lillard is still an MVP-caliber player, the Trail Blazers are still a work-in-progress defensively (to put it in the most charitable of terms) and injuries have once again decimated the starting lineup.

Given those standards, it's a bit difficult to figure what's on the horizon for the Trail Blazers a quarter of the way through the 2020-21 season. They hadn't showed the improve on defense they had hoped to even before the injuries, though it's hard to image they'd be this bad if CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic (especially) were in the lineup. They've only won two games in a row or better twice so far this season, but they're still in eighth in the Western Conference and are just a game and a half out of fourth. And while overcoming injuries is something that good teams are capable of doing, having to juggle lineups roughly every two games is not likely to yield regular and/or positive results.

But everyone has had to make significant adjustments to the way they go about their lives this year, both personally and professionally, so in that way, the Trail Blazers are no different than the rest of us.

Here's how the Trail Blazers come out in the Week 6 Power Rankings.

• The panel of voters at ESPN have the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, unchanged from last week...

The unbelievable win on Saturday against the Bulls, with his pair of 3s in under nine seconds, was another chapter in the legend of Dame Time. But down multiple starters and key role players, it's what Lillard has to do to steady the Blazers through rocky waters. He has led them in scoring over the past eight games (averaging 34.0 points during that stretch); and with four tilts remaining on a grueling, six-game trip, expect more of the same.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 14 this week, a five-spot drop from last week...

Pace: 100.3 (14) OffRtg: 113.9 (6) DefRtg: 114.9 (28) NetRtg: -1.1 (18) The Blazers remain good for some thrillers, each of their last four games has been within five points in the last five minutes, and they had one of the most ridiculous finishes in recent memory on Saturday, with Damian Lillard draining two 3-pointers — one from 37 feet, one falling out of bounds at the buzzer — in the final nine seconds to beat the Bulls. He scored more points in those nine seconds than the Blazers scored over the final 3:51 (5) in a three-point loss in Houston two nights earlier. Lillard ranks second behind James Harden with 54 total points with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, having shot 15-for-24 on clutch shots and 19-for-19 on clutch free throws. That clutch-ness has the Blazers sitting as one of two teams — the Warriors are the other — with a winning record and a negative point differential. The Blazers are 2-3 without CJ McCollum, and they’ve managed to keep Lillard’s minutes below 37 per game over that stretch, even though they’ve also been missing one of their starting forwards for each of the last three games. Anfernee Simons was showing signs of that long-awaited breakout — 18.7 points per game, 14-for-25 from 3-point range over a three-game stretch — before scoring just eight points in Chicago on Saturday.

• Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 17 this week, seven-spots worse than last week...

Damian Lillard saved the Blazers from an 0-3 week with a cold-blooded fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired on Saturday to beat the Bulls. The losses to the Thunder and Rockets were each by three points, as Portland has done a decent job staying afloat with CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic sidelined. Lillard averaged 33.3 points and 9.3 assists for the week on 40 percent 3-point shooting, while both Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons have contributed meaningful minutes in McCollum's place.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 16 this week, three spots worse than last week...

First-quarter grade: C+ Obviously, you have to account for the injuries they’ve suffered to Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum and Zach Collins. However, before Nurkic and McCollum got hurt, we weren’t seeing the leap many people like myself projected them to make this season. The defense was bad, despite the acquisition of Robert Covington. And they were winning games simply by having a great offense. They have the excuses now for why they’re performing under expectations, but those excuses showed up long after we were scratching our heads about them. Needs a makeup assignment: Health and defense. Health, they can’t really control. Defense? We can see better efforts than this. They’re bottom 10 in volume of shots given up behind the 3-point line and inside of 3 feet. They don’t force turnovers, which is fine, but they also foul way too much, which is not fine.

• Mo Dakhil at Bleaher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 13 this week, two spots worse than last week...

With CJ McCollum out for several weeks, the Blazers will need Anfernee Simons. Last week he showed off his scoring ability, averaging 16.0 points while shooting 48.0 percent from three. The real issue is his 0.7 assists over those games. The Blazers need to get some playmaking from someone other than Damian Lillard. It took a Lillard hero shot to save the Blazers from going 0-3 last week. The ending of the game against the Bulls showed why the fourth quarter is “Dame Time.” He poured in 14 points in the quarter, including the game-winner over Lauri Markkanen as time expired. One player to highlight for the Blazers is Enes Kanter, who has stepped up in a big way since Jusuf Nurkic got hurt. He is averaging 12.8 points and 13.0 boards to help make up for that loss.

• Michael Shapiro at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 13 this week, one spot worse than last week...

Portland faces a steep climb to avoid the play-in tournament this season, though is there any doubt Damian Lillard would carry the Blazers into the final eight in that scenario? The superstar point guard may be the NBA’s preeminent clutch scorer at the moment, sinking a game-winner to beat the Bulls on Sunday night. Portland has been ravaged by injury thus far. Even when healthy, it’s hard to see a Finals appearance or anything close. But there’s something to be said for Lillard’s sustained excellence. His ability to keep Portland afloat with varying supporting casts is one of the greater accomplishments of his era.

• Corey Rausch at Hoops Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 17 this week, up three spots from last week...

At this point, the only real reason to tune into Portland Trail Blazer games is to enjoy Damian Lillard. Over the last week, he posted a line of 34.8 points, 9.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds a night. He ended the Chicago Bulls Saturday night with one of the coldest buzzer beaters of the season thus far. The Blazers are currently treading water as they wait however long it takes to get the rest of their roster back on the court. Over the last week, the rest of the supporting cast chipped in gamely. Five other Blazers averaged double figures in scoring, including Anfernee Simons. The 21-year-old has stepped into an increased role with CJ McCollum out and is reward the trust, averaging 16.0 points and shooting 51.6 percent on 7.8 3-point attempts per game this week.

