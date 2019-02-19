POWER RANKINGS » The Stretch Run Begins In Week 19

Between the trade deadline, All-Star news and free agent signings, it's been a few weeks since we've had time to check in on where the Trail Blazers are at in the weekly Power Rankings. And from the looks of it, they're generally in the same position as they were when we last rounded up the rankings back in Week 16, so not much has been missed.

But now that we're on the precipice of the stretch run of the NBA season, which starts for the Blazers with a 14-day, seven-game road trip that begins Thursday versus the Nets in Brooklyn, it's as good a time as any to get back on schedule. So here's how the Trail Blazers fared in the most recent Power Rankings with just over eight weeks left to play in the regular season...

• The panel of voters at ESPN.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 9 this week, one spot worse than last week...

The Blazers enter the post-All-Star break in a precarious position. Portland will have to be nearly perfect to catch up to Golden State, Denver or Oklahoma City in the top three West playoff spots. The Blazers currently own the fourth seed, which comes with home court in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Portland has four teams breathing down their necks trying to take it away.

The folks at ESPN.com have the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 8 and ahead of the Pacers at No. 10.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, unchanged from last week...

Pace: 100.1 (18) OffRtg: 112.4 (7) DefRtg: 109.4 (16) NetRtg: +3.0 (10) Three days after suffering their first loss in a game that they led after the third quarter, the Blazers got their first win in a game they trailed after the third. Behind 12 points from Jake Layman, they outscored the Warriors 35-12 in the final 12 minutes Wednesday to retain sole possession of fourth place in the West going into the break. They will play 12 of their next 19 games against the Eastern Conference, having gone 14-4 against the East thus far. Of course, one of those four losses was a 43-point defeat in Milwaukee, and their seven-game trip that starts Thursday (the longest trip of the season for the team that travels more than any other) includes games in Philadelphia, Boston and Toronto. They're 1-8 in those cities over the last three seasons.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 7 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 9.

• Reid Forgrave at CBSSports.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, unchanged from last week...

The Blazers got marginally better at -- and then after -- the trade deadline. I'm not sure if adding Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter changes this team's ceiling all that much -- they're a good team that's often very good but never to be confused with great -- but they definitely got better. Last year, this team was only one game above .500 on Jan. 15, then Damian Lillard went absolutely bonkers with an MVP-level second half, and the Blazers finished 27-12.

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 9 and ahead of the Pacers at No. 11.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, three spots worse than last week...

The Blazers face an absolutely brutal stretch of their schedule coming out of the All-Star break. Portland embarks on a seven-game, East Coast road trip beginning Thursday in Brooklyn. The eventually return home on March 7th to take on the Thunder and then the Suns, before heading back on the road for three more games away from home.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Pacers at No. 9 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 11.

• Khadrice Rollins at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, one spot better than last week...

If the Trail Blazers can avoid the slide down the standings they seem to be destined for and instead pick up more crucial wins like Thursday’s over the Warriors, they might avenge last year’s first-round sweep. But if they do fall, they might be looking at another 86-game season.

Rollins has the Trail Blazers behind the Celtics at No. 9 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 7.

• Zach Harper at TheAthletic.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, two spots worse than last week...

Over the last 12 games, the Blazers have gone 8-4 with big wins over Utah and Golden State. During that 12-game stretch, a lineup of Layman joined by Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu, and Jusuf Nurkic has been obliterating teams. In 53 minutes together over these 12 games, the Blazers have outscored their opponents by 41.1 points per 100 possessions with this lineup. The offense is operating at 142.7 points per 100 possessions with a 74.7 true shooting percentage. This is a small sample size, but the legend of Jake Layman continues to pick up steam. Pretty soon, Portland will have deemed him a deity worthy of statues all over the Pacific Northwest.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 9 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 11.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 9 this week, three spots improved over last week...

The Blazers encountered a steep drop last week and it was justified. Then, they took full advantage of this week’s slate, using their one contest to knock off the Warriors, and they did so by 22 points. That’s about as impressive as it gets within the regular season.

Rowland has the Blazers behind the Pacers at No. 8 and ahead of the Rockets at No. 10.