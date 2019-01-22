POWER RANKINGS » Slow And Steady In Week 15

Another up and down week, which featured back-to-back road losses to the Nuggets and Kings followed up by home victories versus the Cavaliers and Pelicans, results in the Trail Blazers making little progress in the latest round of NBA Power Rankings.

But with a huge road win versus the Jazz on Martin Luther King Jr. day, another Northwest Division showdown Tuesday versus the Thunder in Oklahoma City and two games in which they're likely to be favored versus the Suns and Hawks to round out the week, the Trail Blazers have an opportunity to make a move, both in the standings and the weekly rankings, before starting a stretch in which they play just once over the course of nine days.

So here's hoping this is the last humdrum edition of the weekly Power Rankings, at least for a few weeks. I'm sure you're as bored of reading "unchanged from last week" as I am of writing it.

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, unchanged from last week...

So why are the Blazers, winners of seven of the past 10 games, suddenly playing so much better? Portland has had the fourth-best defensive rating in the league over the past 10 games. But before you get too excited about the Blazers' D, coach Terry Stotts added that they have been aided by playing teams with poor records, too. Next up for Portland are tough back-to-back road games, starting Monday with Utah and Oklahoma City.

ESPN has the Trail Blazers behind the Jazz at No. 10 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 12.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 9 this week, unchanged from last week...

Pace: 100.0 (20) OffRtg: 111.5 (8) DefRtg: 109.2 (16) NetRtg: +2.4 (10) The Blazers have won their last six home games, scoring almost 125 points per 100 possessions at the Moda Center over that stretch. They've shot well, but have also committed fewer than 10 turnovers in four of the six games and registered 20 or more second-chance points in three of the six. Minutes from their reserves have been better of late and, after filling in as a starter, Jake Layman took his hot streak (16 points per game on 68 percent shooting over the last four games) to the bench with Maurice Harkless returning from a five-game absence on Friday, when the Blazers beat the Pelicans by 16 points in a game the starting lineup was a minus-2. They're 4-10 on the road within the Western Conference with an important three-game trip this week. They also play the Jazz twice in the next 10 days, having lost the first two meetings by a total of 51 points.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Pacers at No. 8 and ahead of the Thunder at No. 10.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, one spot better than last week...

Portland scored 74 points in the first half of Friday’s 128-112 victory over the Pelicans, marking their highest-scoring half of the season. It was their sixth straight home win, which is their season-long home winning streak this season.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 9 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 11.

• Gerald Bourguet at HoopsHabit.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 7 this week, one spot better than last week...

The Portland Trail Blazers have quietly won six of their last eight games to climb to fourth in the Western Conference standings, but the jury’s still out on whether this strong regular season team has what it takes to win in the postseason. One key difference from years past? Jusuf Nurkic is playing some terrific basketball of late, even stringing together the first triple-double of his career this week. Sure, it came on exactly 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but they came with five blocks, and a triple-double is still a triple-double!

Bourguet has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 6 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 8.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, five spots better than last week...

Every time you think the Blazers may fade, they just refuse to do so. This week was another example, as Portland won three in a row, including a lopsided defeat of New Orleans and an impressive road win in Salt Lake City. They’re just solid, even if unspectacular.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 7 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 9.

• Khadrice Rollins at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, four spots worse than last week...

Jake Layman is coming off two of his best games of the season, and that’s great timing for the Trail Blazers. With a road back-to-back against the Jazz and Thunder to start this week, Portland will need its bench to come up big, and that means getting 15 or so points from Layman or Nik Stauskas or Zach Collins or Evan Turner or Seth Curry. All of them don’t need to step up at once, but at least one of those four needs to be holding down the second unit, especially during these next two games.

Rollins has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 9 and ahead of the Nets at No. 11.

• Zach Harper at TheAthletic.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, two spots better than last week...

The biggest red flag for me with this Blazers team is they’re just not that good against winning teams. Their 13-15 record against teams .500 or better doesn’t bode well. They make their money (15-4) against losing teams, feasting on that schedule. The good news is they don’t play the level of competition when it’s an inferior opponent. The bad news is they don’t play to the level of competition when it’s a good opponent. Portland needs a jolt in some way, and I’m not sure if that only comes through a trade. Either way, they’ll keep plugging away with regular season wins and pray they get an advantageous match-up in the first round that allows them to avoid Golden State in the second-round.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Celtics at No. 7 and ahead of the Thunder at No. 9.