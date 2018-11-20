POWER RANKINGS » A Slight Bump In The Road In Week 6

Typically losing two games in a row, especially on the road, isn't all that much, if anything, to get too concerned about, especialy less than a month into the season. But when you start the year playing as well as the Trail Blazers have, losing back-to-back games to the Lakers and Timberwolves is more noticable, even with those losses coming during the first two games of a six-game trip that will take the team from one side of the country to the other and back before they return to Portland the day after Thanksgiving.

So despite currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings (along with a few other teams), the Trail Blazers dropped a few spots or remained unchanged in this week's Power Rankings, which speaks more to how highly they were already ranked than their performance in the last seven days. One does get the sense than some nationally are assuming the Trail Blazers will fall off sooner rather than later, which might be why they seemed to get judged a bit more harshly than some of their contemporaries, but if they continue to win games at a steady clip, those perceptions will work themselves out.

Now, onto this week's Power Rankings...

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, one spot worse than last week...

The Blazers now have the best record in the Western Conference despite losing two of their past three games. Give credit to All-Star Damian Lillard for leading the way, as he already has racked up three 40-point games this season.

ESPN has the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 4 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 6.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 3 this week, one spot worse than last week...

Pace: 101.5 (15) OffRtg: 112.3 (6) DefRtg: 105.7 (8) NetRtg: +6.7 (3) Coach Terry Stotts has changed up his substitution pattern this season, sitting Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum together for a few minutes per half, instead of having one of the two on the floor at all times. Thus far, the Blazers have survived (outscoring their opponents 2.1 points per 100 possessions) those no-Lillard-or-McCollum minutes (with Evan Turner running the point) pretty well and Stotts stuck with a 10-man rotation over the weekend, giving rookie Anfernee Simons some burn in place of the injured Seth Curry. The Blazers lost the first two games of their trip (their loss in Minnesota on Friday was the first time they've been held under a point per possession), but an easy win in Washington on Sunday and the Warriors' three-game losing streak has Portland in first place in the Western Conference. Their first meeting with the champs is Friday in Oakland, the conclusion of a six-game excursion in which they will have changed time zones four times.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Knicks Bucks at No. 2 and ahead of the Raptors at No. 4.

• Reid Forgrave at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 4 this week, one spot better than last week...

Nik Stauskas is a nice story for the Blazers. He stole the show on opening night when he dropped 24 points on the Los Angeles Lakers. And he gives the Blazers another three-point threat. But since opening night, he's scored more than 10 points only once -- and his net rating at minus-7.7 points per 100 possessions is by far the worst on the team.

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers behind the Bucks at No. 3 and ahead of the 76ers at No. 5.

• Khadrice Rollins at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 3 this week, two spots better than last week...

Did you expect Damian Lillard to do anything besides put 40 on the Wizards to end Portland’s two-game losing streak? Even with a not-so-great week, the Trail Blazers have moved into a tie for first in the West. Upcoming contests against the Bucks, Warriors and Clippers will be a litmus test for just how good this team is right now. Dame and C.J. are sure to do their thing in those meetings, but seeing how the role players perform in those games and just how well the two stars can create for them will say a lot about just how excited people should be about this team come April.

Rollins has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 2 and ahead of the 76ers at No. 4.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld.com has the Trail Blazres at No. 4 this week, unchanged from last week...

The Blazers .688 winning percentage is tops in the Western Conference. Portland is the middle of an arduous six-game road trip; after playing the Knicks on Tuesday, the travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks Wednesday night and then face the Warriors in Golden State on Friday.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Warriors at No. 3 and ahead of the Thunder at No. 5.

• Ian Levy at Fansided has the Trail Blazers at No. 3 this week, unchanged from last week...

The Trail Blazers aren’t running away from anyone but they aren’t fading either. Nearly a quarter of the way through the season, they’re ranked sixth in offensive efficiency and eighth in defensive efficiency. Landing in the top-10 on both ends is usually considered the threshold for a legitimate contender and Portland is one of just four teams, along with the Raptors, Bucks and Nuggets, who currently fall in that zone. It’s been a recurring theme in these rankings but the difference for Portland this season has been solid contributions up and down the roster. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are scoring efficiently, the way they have the past few seasons. But the Blazers are also getting solid play from Jusuf Nurkic (rebounding and finishing), Al-Farouq Aminu (versatile defense and shooting ), Evan Turner (complementary ball-handling) and Zach Collins (shooting and rim protection). The depth finally appears to be materializing in a consistent way, which makes this team even more dangerous.

Levy has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 2 and ahead of the Thunder at No. 4.

• Gerald Bourguet has the Trail Blazers at No. 3 this week, unchanged from last week...

Despite the 1-2 week, the Portland Trail Blazers still got bumped into the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference thanks to the Warriors’ recent backslide.

It’s not totally by chance, even though Rip City’s four-game win streak came to a grinding halt to start the week off and was quickly followed by a double-digit loss to the new-look Timberwolves. After all, the Blazers have the best point differential in the West, and third-best in the league.

Bourguet has the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 2 and ahead of the Raptors at No. 4.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has the Trail Blazers at No. 6, two spots worse than last week...

After dropping two straight, the Blazers needed a win in Washington and they got one. It wasn’t the most impressive performance in the world but Portland feels stable and, despite their relative lack of upside in my view, this is a good basketball team.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 5 and ahead of the Pacers at No. 7.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, unchanged from last week...

That win over the Wizards put them at 1-2 on this road trip. They still have games in New York, in Milwaukee, and in Golden State. Beating the Knicks should be a lock for them, especially with how Damian Lillard expects to put on a show at The Garden. If they can steal a win at Milwaukee or in Oakland, this becomes a much more palatable trip for the best team in the West. If they come back 2-4, it’ll be hard to convince a lot of people to take Portland more seriously this season.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets, a team that is being taken seriously despite losing six of their last seven games, at No. 4 and ahead of the Celtics, a team, also taken seriously, that recently went 1-4 on a five-game road trip, at No. 6. Seriously.