It's been a great start to the post All-Star break portion of the regular season for the Portland Trail Blazers.

After questions about whether they could secure wins against good teams on the road, the Trail Blazers defeated the Nets, 76ers and Celtics before losing their first game of a brutal two-week trip by two points to the Raptors, a team with the second best record in the NBA. Jusuf Nurkić is playing arguably the best basketball of his career, the Trail Blazers are 4-0 with Enes Kanter, acquired as a free agent after he was bought out by the Knicks, in the lineup and Rodney Hood, acquired via trade from the Cavaliers prior to the deadline, was the difference in Portland besting the Hornets in the sixth game of a seven-game road trip Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

All told, they've won seven of their last 10 and are in a dead heat with the Thunder for the three-seed in the Western Conference. While it's probably a bit too early to declare their performance recently as yet another late-season rally, the Trail Blazers are undoubtedly thriving at a point in there schedule in which many though they might slump. That's real progress, which has also come with a corresponding bounce in this week's Power Rankings...

• The panel of voters at ESPN.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, one spot better than last week...

The Blazers had to be ecstatic that newcomer Rodney Hood finally had a breakthrough game. The veteran swingman had 27 points, all after the 2:27 mark in the third quarter, in a win at Charlotte on Sunday. Hood had missed 25 of 32 field goal attempts and nine of 10 3-pointers in the previous five games.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com also has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, which is also one spot better than last week...

Pace: 100.1 (18) OffRtg: 112.7 (5) DefRtg: 109.2 (15) NetRtg: +3.6 (8) Despite a harrowing half hour stuck in a Boston elevator, the Blazers are 5-1 on the trip that ends in Memphis on Tuesday, with the only loss coming on Kawhi Leonard's game-winner on Friday. They've been without Evan Turner for most of the trip, but Rodney Hood had a 27-point second half in Charlotte on Sunday and their starting lineup has outscored its opponents by 31.2 points per 100 possessions over the six games. The Blazers have three of the seven league-wide lineups - the other four starters with either Turner, Maurice Harkless, Jake Layman at small forward - that have scored at least 114 points per 100 possessions in 200 minutes or more. The Turner lineup (plus-16.4) is the best among the 29 lineups that have played 200-plus minutes in regard to point differential per 100 possessions. They're still in fourth place, but have a big game against the third-place Thunder on Thursday, with OKC having won the first three meetings.

• Reid Forgrave at CBSSports.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, three spots better than last week...

Preseason projected win total: 41.3. Currently on pace for: 50.8. Difference: +9.5 wins. Savvy trade-deadline moves where the Blazers improved around the margins without giving up much. The Blazers have one game left (in Memphis) on a seven-game post-All-Star break road trip. So far, they're 5-1, having beaten the Sixers and Celtics. This team could continue to push its way up the standings, especially since they'll spent much of March at the Moda Center.

Having been on the road for the last two weeks, I had to laugh at the "spent (sic) much of March at the Moda Center" part considering the Blazers have nine road games in March compared to six home games.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 7 this week, unchanged from than last week...

Rodney Hood hadn’t given Portland much since the Blazers traded for him last month. Coming into the weekend, he was averaging just 3.2 points and 0.8 asissts while shooting a putrid 21.9 percent from the floor and 25 percent from the free-throw stripe in 20.2 minutes over his previous five contests. However, he finally broke out of a nasty slump on Sunday afternoon, when he exploded for 27 points, three 3-pointers, one rebound, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes in a 118-108 win over Charlotte. Portland has now won six of their last seven.

• Khadrice Rollins at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 4 this week, one spot better than last week...

The Blazers have been dominating during this seven-game road trip. Assuming they take care of business against the Grizzlies, they will finish the trip at 6-1. In Sunday’s win over the Hornets, it was Rodney Hood who stepped up and proved to be the difference maker. His season-high 27 points led the way in the 10-point win and provided hope that maybe Hood can supply a performance like this in the playoffs.

• Grant Hughes at Bleacher Report, in rankings posted on March 1, has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, three spots better than last week...

Though added depth (in the forms of Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood) has led to some lineup juggling as head coach Terry Stotts keeps the rotation fluid, the Blazers coach should probably avoid overthinking things down the stretch. The Blazers' usual starting five—Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Moe Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu and Nurkic—have the third-highest net rating in the league among units that have shared at least 500 minutes of court time. Don't look now, but Portland's fast post-break start has it right on Oklahoma City's heels in the race for the West's No. 3 seed.

• Zach Harper at TheAthletic.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, one spot better than last week...

Lillard has this team focused and surging at the right time. Portland is 13-5 in their last 18 games. On the season, Lillard’s scoring (25.9) is down from the previous two seasons. He’s also seen his usage rate (29.6) under 30 percent for the first time in four years. Lillard has managed the balance between leadership and flat-out taking over extremely well. He has the second highest true shooting (58.8) of his career and his advanced stats across the board are pretty much comparable with his best seasons. As good as Westbrook has been, Lillard has been more consistent. As dynamic as Irving has been, Lillard has at least matched it. He should be recognized as one of the four best guards in the NBA this season.

Is this even really a debate this season? "At least matched it"? At least? Am I having a stroke? No season in recent memory has highlighted the issues that arise when a team's best player is unqualified or unwilling to lead. And then there's Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. Good grief.

