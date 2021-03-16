POWER RANKINGS » McCollum Returns In Second Week Of Second Half

At 1-2, the Trail Blazers have not started off the second half of their 2020-21 regular season schedule the way they had hoped. They lost their first game after the All-Star break to the Suns, with Phoenix dominating the fourth quarter to come away with the victory. And after beating the Timberwolves, the team with the worst record in the NBA, in Minnesota on Saturday, they turned around and dropped the next game to the same team in the same location the next night in what was likely their worst loss of the season. While losing to teams at the top of the standings isn't anything new for the Trail Blazers this season, they had mostly taken care of business versus teams well below them in the table, which made Sunday's performance a cause for concern.

But help should arrive in the form of CJ McCollum, who is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night versus the Pelicans after missing the last 25 games with a broken bone in his left foot. McCollum's return might not pull their defense, statistically one of the worst in the NBA this season, out of the dregs, but the stretches of offensive ineptitude the Trail Blazers have endured at times, particularly with the starters on the bench, and issues finding another reliable ball-handler are likely to be resolved once he gets back into game shape. In short, McCollum won't solve all of Portland's problems, but there's never a bad time to get your second-best player back in the lineup.

If nothing else, McCollum's return greatly improves Portland's chances in a five-game homestand that features two games versus both the Pelicans and Mavericks. And if that's the case, the dip that Portland took in this week's Power Rankings is likely to be temporary.

• The panel of voters at ESPN have the Trail Blazers at No. 9 this week, one spot worse than last week...

Carmelo Anthony's re-resurgence has been delightful, with him averaging 21.2 points on stellar percentages this month. He's hitting big shots and adding the kind of offensive punch the Blazers need off the bench. He should get some votes for Sixth Man of the Year. However, the numbers still don't entirely favor him, with the Blazers almost nine points per 100 possessions worse when he plays.

There a a couple reasons for this, some having to do with Anthony and some having to do with Portland's starting unit boasting one of the best net ratings in the NBA.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 8 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 10.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, a two-spot drop since last week...

Pace: 98.9 (21) OffRtg: 115.8 (6) DefRtg: 116.3 (29) NetRtg: -0.5 (20) Carmelo Anthony continues to have big games off the bench, Enes Kanter continues to grab offensive rebounds, and Damian Lillard continues to be Damian Lillard. Robert Covington (10-for-17 from 3-point range since the break) is on a hot streak. But the Blazers are splitting two-game series with the Timberwolves (with both games going down to the wire) because they can’t get stops. They ranked 28th defensively before the break and they rank 30th defensively since the break, having allowed almost 123 points per 100 possessions over three games. The Portland starting lineup (though it gave up a lob dunk five seconds into their loss to Phoenix on Thursday) has been solid enough defensively. But the Blazers have allowed 258 points on 199 defensive possessions (130 per 100) with at least one reserve on the floor over the break. With Kanter their only center, the Blazers just don’t have any rim protection, an issue that Minnesota exploited for 46 buckets in the restricted area over the weekend. The second quarter on Sunday was just a parade to the rim. And now the Blazers play two games against the guy setting a record for most points per game in the restricted area.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Heat at No. 11 and ahead of the Warriors at No. 13.

• Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 13, four sports worse than last week...

The Blazers lost to the Suns before splitting a back-to-back with the Wolves in Minnesota to close out the week. Damian Lillard averaged 31 points and 7.3 assists on 40 percent 3-point shooting, with Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. providing supplemental scoring, but it simply wasn't enough. The good news is CJ McCollum, who was having a career year before fracturing his foot, said he would "bet on" coming back some time this week.

Ward-Henninger has Portland behind the Warriors at No. 12 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 14.

• Mo Dakhil at Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, another two-spot drop since last week...

The Blazers got off to a rough start coming out of the break, losing to the Suns and splitting their miniseries with the Timberwolves. Damian Lillard has kept them afloat this season with how great he's been, but their real issue is on defense. Portland has the second-worst defensive rating in the league at 116.3. After adding Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. over the offseason, the Blazers were expected to be far better on that end of the court. Lillard's offensive ability can keep Portland in any game. But the real question will always be whether it can get the stops it needs.

Dakhil has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 11 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 13.

• Corey Rausch at Hoops Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, one spot worse than last week...

The timetables on a return for their missing players are slowly clearing up. McCollum returned to full practice this week and is simply awaiting being cleared by team doctors to get back on the court. Nurkic’s trajectory is slightly more muddled given the additional issues surrounding his calf of late. There is no update on Collins’ timeline. Ultimately, the Blazers will have to do more of the same to weather the storm until the rest of their roster returns. Damian Lillard has been exemplary, averaging 29.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. Anfernee Simons has done more than win the Slam Dunk Contest, knocking down 41.1 percent of his 4.9 3-point attempts per game. Carmelo Anthony continues to climb up the all-time scoring list, passing Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th all-time on Saturday night. Health is the priority and it will be needed for the Blazers to reach their ultimate potential. Slowly but surely, they appear to be getting closer that goal.

Rausch has the Trail Blazers behind the Mavericks at No. 10 and ahead of the Hornets at No. 12.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has the Trail Blazers at No. 14 this week, three spots worse than last week...

Portland is 4-6 in the last 10 and just 1-2 after the All-Star break. The team’s only post-break win is over Minnesota, which they gave right back. It’s not problematic yet, but the Blazers aren’t playing at their top level. The return of CJ McCollum will definitely help, though, and he’s on track to play Tuesday.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the Hornets at No. 13 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 15.