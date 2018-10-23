POWER RANKINGS » Making Moves In Week 2

After one week of the season, which could best be described as bittersweet between the passing of team owner Paul Allen and relatively comfortable home wins versus the Lakers and Spurs, let's take a look at where the Portland Trail Blazers standing in the weekly Power Rankings going into their first road trip of the season...

• The panel of voters at ESPN.com have the Trail Blazers at No. 9 this week, two spots better than last week..

The Blazers have come out the game with two solid wins, and one of the great point guard matchups will take place on Monday, as Portland's Damian Lillard faces the Washington Wizards' John Wall. Lillard has started off as expected, with team-best averages of 28.5 points and 6.5 assists. With Washington, Orlando and Miami ahead, it is very possible that the Blazers can still be undefeated entering next week. -- Marc Spears

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Bucks at No. 8 and ahead of the 76ers at No. 10.

• John Schuhmann of NBA.com has the Blazers all the way up at 7th this week, five spots better than last week...

Pace: 104.3 (10) OffRtg: 119.7 (3) DefRtg: 108.6 (13) NetRtg: +11.1 (3) The Blazers began the season with important wins over two Western Conference teams they could be fighting for a playoff spot. After keeping the Lakers' offense in check on Thursday, they tore up the Spurs' defense on Saturday, even though they didn't get the usual 24 points from Nik Stauskas. This time, it was the Lillard-McCollum minutes (as noted last week, there are more of those this season) that made the difference, with the Blazers shooting 60 percent and scoring 84 points in the 30 minutes that both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum were on the floor against San Antonio. Since McCollum became a starter in the 2015-16 season, he's had a much higher effective field goal percentage when he's shared the floor with Lillard (54.3 percent vs. 49.4 percent), though Lillard has shot more effectively when McCollum has been off the court (52.1 percent vs. 50.6 percent).

Schuhmann has Portland behind Milwaukee at No. 6 and ahead of Utah at No. 8. Bucks, ahead Jazz

• Khadrice Rollins of SI.com has Portland at 8th this week, a four-spot improvement from last week...

Nik Stauskas ruining LeBron’s Lakers debut will easily be one of the top 10 moments of this season. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum will continue to do what they have done for the past few years as you saw against the Spurs on Saturday. But some combo of Sauce Castillo, Jusuf Nirkic, Zach Collins, Evan Turner and Seth Curry has to fill in the rest of the offensive production on a nightly basis.

Rollins also has the Trail Blazers behind the Bucks at No. 7 and ahead of the Nuggets at No. 9.

• Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports.com has Portland at 12th, just one spot better than last week...

I'll let you in on a secret: Zach Collins is going to be a big-time contributor off the bench for the Blazers this season. A team with as much backcourt talent as the Blazers have needs some positive developments in the frontcourt, and Collins is becoming a more well-rounded player. The defensive force blocked a career-high six shots on opening night against the Lakers, then two nights later showed his expanding offensive arsenal by dropping in a couple 3s against the Spurs.

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers BEHIND the winless Lakers (go figure) at No. 11 and ahead of the Thunder at No. 13.

• Tommy Beers of Rotoworld has the Trail Blazers in the No. 9 spot this week...

Portland has started off the season strong, knocking off Los Angeles in LeBron James’ Lakers debut, and then blowing out the Spurs on Saturday. You think Damian Lillard is playing with confidence right now? Look at where he launches this 3-point attempt from! Mind you, this was the first possession and shot of the game. Both Dame and C.J. McCollum shot 9-of-15 from the floor in the victory over San Antonio.

Beers has the Blazers behind the Bucks at No. 8 and ahead of the Pacers at No. 10.

• Brad Rowland of UPROXX gives Portland their worst ranking of the week at No. 13, though that is one spot better than last week...

Portland’s early schedule has been rather challenging, with three contests against playoff-ready squads, including an OT loss to the aforementioned Wizards on Monday. They’ve taken care of business for the most part and, at least for a few nights, Nik Stauskas has been a revelation.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind Wizards at No. 12 and ahead of the Grizzlies at No. 14.

• Ian Levy at Fansided has Portland at No. 8 this week, a five-spot improvement over last week...

The Trail Blazers appear to have shaken off any bad juju they accumulated during last year’s first-round sweep out of the playoffs at the hands of the Pelicans. They bounced back, starting their season 2-1 with wins over Los Angeles and San Antonio, both of whom they may be fighting for a playoff spot in the spring, and dropping an overtime game to the Washington Wizards. Putting together a top-10 offense and a top-15 defense, Portland looks ready to stay in the middle of the Western Conference as the season goes on. One of the things to keep an eye on for Portland is the development of their bench. Nik Stauskas and Zach Collins have both given them some nice minutes and fleshing out their rotation with reliable depth and players who give them a different look from last season seem like one of the few things that could really raise their ceiling.

Levy lists the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 7 and ahead of the Rockets at No. 9.

• Gerald Bourguet of Hoops Habit has Portland in the No. 11 spot this week, one spot better than last week...

The path to proving last season’s 3-seed was no fluke has begun on a solid note for the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James losing his first game with a new team is nothing new, but Rip City followed up its NBA-record 18th straight home opening victory with another good home win over the Spurs. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum going off is nothing new, but the contributions of Seth Curry and especially Nik Stauskas, who went off for 24 points off the bench in his Blazers debut, are encouraging for Portland’s increased pace and 3-point attack.

Bourguet has the Trail Blazers behind at No. 10 and ahead of the Clippers at No. 12.