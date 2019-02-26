POWER RANKINGS » Making Moves On The Road In Week 20

In recent seasons past, Trail Blazers have made a habit of going on post All-Star break runs to make up for less-than-stellar outcomes in the first three months of the regular season. But between a plethora of road games in the unofficial second half of the season and the fact that, at least currently, it doesn't look as though they'll need to make up significant ground in order to make the postseason, there seems to be a reasonable assumption that this might be the year the Trail Blazers forgo their typical late-season heroics.

However, between the additions of Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood, Jake Layman's ascendance, Jusuf Nurkić's improved play and the backcourt bedrock, the Trail Blazers have won four-straight, including the first three games on one of their longest trips in franchise history, and are back in the race for the third-seed in the Western Conference with 22 games to play. If they're able to come away with a few more wins in the remaining four games of their current seven-game trip -- the next two games versus the Celtics and Raptors are the toughest of the trip -- they'd be well on their way to repeating the post-break regular-season success they've achieved the past three seasons.

And they'll also continue to move up the weekly Power Rankings as well. After a month of little to no movement, Portland has jumped a few spots over the last few weeks, going from a fringe Top 10 team to flirting with the Top 5. If they can go even .500 for the rest of the trip, they'll likely return to Portland at least in the same spot, if not a bit higher.

• The panel of voters at ESPN have the Trail Blazers at No. 6 this week, three spots better than last week…

On Monday, newcomer guard Rodney Hood will face Cleveland for the first time since the Cavaliers traded him on Feb. 4. Hood has scored in double figures just once since joining the Blazers, averaging 8.3 points in 22 minutes in six games for Portland.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 5 and ahead of the Rockets at No. 7.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com also has the Trail Blazers at No. 6 this week, two spots improved from last week...

Pace: 100.2 (18) OffRtg: 112.5 (5) DefRtg: 109.2 (16) NetRtg: +3.3 (8) The Blazers rank 29th in post-break 3-point percentage (21.8 percent), but with the addition of Enes Kanter, they have a pair of bruising centers who both got to eat in their first two games out of the break. Jusuf Nurkic and Kanter combined for 85 points (on 33-for-51 shooting) and 39 rebounds as the Blazers outscored Brooklyn 66-56 in the paint on Thursday and outrebounded Philadelphia 53-33 on Saturday. "Our offense is going to be fine," Terry Stotts said after the Brooklyn win, before acknowledging the issue with Kanter on the other end of the floor. "Defensively, it's going to be a challenge." The Blazers are now 15-4 against the Eastern Conference and 2-0 on the seven-game trip that continues this week and includes two games -- Wednesday in Boston and Friday in Toronto -- against top-10 offenses.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 5 and ahead of the Pacers at No. 7.

• Reid Forgrave at CBSSports.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, two spots better than last week...

Worst-case scenario: Not only do the Blazers get knocked out in the first round, they do so in a way that exposes this team as far too reliant on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The noise that's been in the background of every Blazers failure the past few years -- that this team has a distinct ceiling with this star backcourt -- becomes overwhelming. The late-season moves (acquiring Rodney Hood, signing Enes Kanter) turned out to be solid moves, but not nearly enough for what this team needed.

Pretty bad timing on this considering, as noted above, the Blazers have won their first two games on this road trip against good opponents despite neither Lillard nor McCollum really going off.

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers behind the Celtics at No. 7 and ahead of the Rockets at No. 9.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 7 this week, three spots improved over last week...

Dating back to the final game before the All-Star break, the Blazers have reeled off three straight impressive victories. They beat the Warriors at home and then won the first two games of a daunting seven-game road trip by knocking off the Nets in Brooklyn and the Sixers in Philadelphia.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 6 and ahead of the Pacers at No. 8.

• Khadrice Rollins at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, three spots better than last week...

Of the Trail Blazers’ first 12 games after the All-Star Break, 10 of them are on the road. The first home contest is against the Thunder, who Portland is 0-3 against this season. With only two games separating the teams, the Trail Blazers can still hop the Thunder in the standings even though they can’t get the tiebreaker. But if they get swept for the season series, it’s hard to see that happening.

Rollins has the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 4 and ahead of the Rockets at No. 6.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 9 this week, one spot better than last week...

The Trail Blazers are in the process of making up a lot of road games. They’re two games into a seven-game road trip right now. They’ll have another three and four-game trip coming up later in this stretch run at all. Portland isn’t bad on the road (12-15), but they aren’t world-beaters either. They definitely prefer the friendly confines of their home arena (24-8). Even with that disparity of home versus road games being rectified by the schedule, I don’t think it’s going to deter them from going on a run and passing Oklahoma City at some point for the No. 3 seed. In a much more balanced schedule from mid-February to mid-March, the Blazers went on a run of 13 straight wins at this time last season.

We've officially reached the point of the season where "teams play better at home" and "teams play 41 games at home and 41 games on the road" qualifies as analysis. That's not a knock, it's tough coming up with something new to write every week over the course of eight months.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 8 and ahead of the Pacers at No. 10.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, four spots improved over last week...

Look out for Portland. The Blazers have won four in a row — including wins over the Warriors and Sixers — and three of those results came away from home. It is fair to be skeptical in the grand scheme but Terry Stotts has his team feeling dangerous in late February.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 4 and ahead of the 76ers at No. 6.