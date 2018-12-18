POWER RANKINGS » On Hold In Week 10

Another good news/bad news week for the Portland Trail Blazers, which has been the case for roughly the last month as we approach the new year. Back-to-back road losses to the Rockets and Grizzlies, in which the Trail Blazers held double-digit first half leads, were disappointing, though those losses were followed up with one of Portland's best performances of the season, a 128-122 victory versus the Toronto Raptors at the Moda Center.

And while they don't get credit on this week's edition of Power Rankings for besting the Clippers Monday night for their first road win in nearly a month, if they're able to get at least two out of their next three, which are all at home against teams near them in the Western Conference standings, they might sneak back into the Top 10 by this time next week. Of course, the opposite is a possibility as well.

Here are the Week 10 Power Rankings...

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, unchanged from last week...

Remember when Portland was first in the Western Conference after an 11-5 start? Now, the Blazers are in eighth place in the West after winning just five of their past 13 games. So what's wrong? One problem is the Blazers need more scoring from their bench. Portland's reserves showed some promise by scoring 58 in a win over Toronto on Friday.

ESPN has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 11 and ahead of the Grizzlies at No. 13.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 13 this week, unchanged from last week...

Pace: 100.3 (21) OffRtg: 110.8 (7) DefRtg: 109.5 (19) NetRtg: +1.3 (11) After his bench got destroyed again in Houston on Monday, coach Terry Stotts finally went back to having Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum on the floor at all times (S.O.P. the last three seasons). But that didn't help, as the Blazers were outscored 17-2 to start the second quarter in Memphis on Wednesday in what turned out to be their worst offensive game of the season (despite 40 points from McCollum). Stotts went back to sitting Lillard and McCollum together on Friday, and his bench responded with a huge game (they were a plus-16 in 21 minutes with at least one reserve on the floor) in a win over Toronto on Friday, the team's best offensive game since October (with McCollum scoring only 14 points). The Blazers are 11-0 when Zach Collins has registered a positive plus-minus and 5-13 when he hasn't. They're also 8-3 against the Eastern Conference, but just 8-10 against the West, with 10 of their next 11 games within the conference.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Mavericks at No. 12 and ahead of the Pelicans at No. 14.

• Reid Forgrave at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, one spot worse than last week...

What's the path forward for the Trail Blazers? They have one of the best backcourts in the NBA in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, yet the rest of their roster doesn't exactly scream high ceiling. I'm a believer in Zach Collins, and he was fantastic to start the season, but he has largely fallen off from his hot start. Collins was averaging 1.1 blocks and shooting 36.8 percent from three his first 20 games; over the past nine games he's averaging 0.6 blocks and shooting 23.1 percent from three.

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers behind the Clippers at No. 10 and ahead of the Grizzlies at No. 12.

• Ian Levy at Fansided.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, unchanged from last week...

This year’s squad has already faded a bit from their early peak and, despite the intriguing development of Zach Collins, they don’t appear to have a way to significantly raise their ceiling. The good news is that they won’t have to go it alone. Damian Lillard has developed into one of the league’s premier leaders, a player who takes his responsibility as face of the franchise incredibly seriously. He appears to be on the Portland-for-life track, heading for that special corner in the Hall-of-Fame reserved for players who spend their entire careers with one team. Even if this is as good as gets (and who knows, crazy things happen) the Blazers are enjoying a golden era with a golden player that very few franchises ever get to enjoy.

Levy has the Trail Blazers behind the Clippers at No. 10 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 12.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, two spots better than last week...

Portland's lack of production from their bench has been a significant issue all year. However, in a much-needed and impressive victory over the Raptors last Friday, four Blazers scored in double-figures: Zach Collins (16 points), Seth Curry (13 points), Nik Stauskas (13 points), and Evan Turner (12 points). The team’s 58 points off the bench were the most is the most Trail Blazers reserves have scored in a game this season.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Lakers at No. 9 and ahead of the Clippers at No. 11.

• Gerald Bourguet at Hoops Habit.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 14 this week, same as last week...

It’s pretty simple: When the Portland Trail Blazers’ bench comes to play, Rip City is an upper-tier team in the West. When CJ McCollum is scoring 40 of the team’s season-low 83 points against Memphis, however, that makes it kind of hard to win. That lack of bench support helps explain the team’s 6-10 record since its 10-3 start.

In victories this season, the Blazers’ bench averages 40.9 points per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from 3 and compiling a +3.9 point differential. In losses, the second unit has averaged just 26.8 points per game, with 40.2 percent shooting from the floor, 29.3 percent shooting from 3 and a plus/minus of -7.8.

Bourguet has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 13 and ahead of the Grizzlies at No. 15.

• Khadrice Rollins at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, one spot better than last week...

Friday’s win over the Raptors was much needed after road losses to the Rockets and Grizzlies. Too bad for the Trail Blazers, they probably won’t have to worry about a tiebreaker scenario with Toronto. Can’t say the same about Houston and Memphis though.

Rollins has the Trail Blazers behind the Kings at No. 10 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 12.

• Brad Rowland at Uproxx.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, unchanged from last week...

Three losses. Two wins. Two losses. Two wins. That is the pattern over the last nine games for the Blazers and the up-and-down nature of this squad is reflected a bit in their overall mark. Still, we’re in the uptick at the moment after victories over the Clippers and Raptors.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the Lakers at No. 10 and ahead of the Clippers at No. 12.