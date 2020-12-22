POWER RANKINGS » As High As 7, As Low As 17 At The Start Of The 2020-21 Season

And we're back! After an offseason that was somehow felt like it was both the longest and the shortest in league history, the NBA tips off their 2020-21 regular season today with two games, while the other 26 teams, including your Portland Trail Blazers, start their campaigns on Wednesday. It'll be a season unlike any other due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and how teams go about dealing with the host of changes and challenges presented by the virus could go a long way to determining which teams are left standing at the end of the season.

Will the Trail Blazers be one of those teams? According to the Power Rankers, while not one of the favorites to compete for a title this season, the Trail Blazers did enough this offseason with the acquisitions of players like Robert Covington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Enes Kanter while retaining their franchise cornerstones to be in the conversation. And of course, much of that conversation is due to Damian Lillard, who has reached a point in his career where there seems to be little doubt that he's good enough to be the best player on a championship team.

So here's how the Trail Blazers grade in the weekly Power Rankings on the precipice of the 2020-21 season...

• The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers as the No. 9 team in their initial ranking going into the 2020-21 season...

Lillard has been one of the most reasonable stars in the league when it comes to loyalty and collaboration with his organization, and the Blazers took steps this offseason to improve. They cashed in some draft capital to add Covington, Jones and Enes Kanter and returned Rodney Hood from injury. They have their core of Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, a trio that has one of the best net ratings in the league together. Their bubble run established momentum and belief this team could return to the elite levels of the 2018-19 season, when it went to the Western Conference finals, but there are never any guarantees. The West is deep, and the Blazers fell in a hole last season because of a rash of injuries. If they start slow and start getting lost in the bottom half of the West again, does patience begin to run thin? Is there a major lever GM Neil Olshey would be willing to pull?

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 8 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 10.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 to start the regular season, five spots worse than their last ranking...

Pace: 101.2 (13) OffRtg: 113.2 (3) DefRtg: 114.3 (27) NetRtg: -1.2 (18) Harry Giles got his revenge on the Kings, racking up 37 points (on 14-for-24 shooting), 27 rebounds and five steals over two games. But other than that, the Blazers' preseason wasn't good. They trailed each their two games in Denver by more than 30 points, and neither was a starters-against-scrubs situation. Damian Lillard was a minus-22 in 30 minutes on Wednesday and (with Lillard out) CJ McCollum was a minus-21 in 30 minutes on Friday. The good news is that the defensive numbers were decent (small sample size alert!) in Robert Covington's 54 minutes on the floor and that the two teams that ranked worse defensively in the preseason were the Clippers and Bucks. The bad news is that, unlike the Clippers and Bucks, the Blazers don't have a top-five defense from last season to revert to. Playing Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter together on the second unit is a flammable situation and the season begins with some flammable opponents. The Blazers' first six games are against the Jazz, Rockets, Lakers, Clippers and Warriors (x2).

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 11 and ahead of the Suns at No. 13.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers starting the regular season at No. 9, two spot better than their previous ranking...

Most intriguing player: Nurkic. I don’t think anybody could have expected Nurkic to come back in the bubble the way he did. He was coming off a horrific leg injury, and hadn’t played in nearly a year and a half. He was a huge difference-maker for them, and looked as good as ever at times. Now he gets to come into this season with far more help defensively, and with weapons to pass to when he’s diving toward the basket. Random prediction: Carmelo Anthony finishes top three in Sixth Man of the Year voting. The acquisition of Covington makes Melo’s role so simplified. That’s great for the Blazers. Where I think they’ll finish in the standings: The Blazers will absolutely be in the mix for home-court advantage in the first round. I’m going a little bold and throwing them into the No. 2 seed in the West.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 8 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 10.

• Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 12, one spot better than their last ranking...

Finally healthy with a revamped wing rotation featuring Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr., the Blazers appear to have surrounded Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic with the necessary pieces to get back into the top half of the Western Conference after a down 2019-20 season. Carmelo Anthony should be instant offense off the bench, while Gary Trent Jr. will look to build off of his strong bubble performance to become a key contributor. If Portland ends up with a No. 3 or No. 4 seed, Lillard will likely be at the top of the MVP conversation.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers behind the Warriors at No. 11 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 13.

• Our friends up north at The Score have the Trail Blazers at No. 7, unchanged from their last ranking...

Like Milwaukee, the holidays came early for the Blazers when they landed Robert Covington in late November. The versatile forward can play wing or big and adds needed defensive chops to a squad that features one of the best backcourts in the NBA and, hopefully, a returning-to-form Jusuf Nurkic.

The Score has the Trail Blazers behind the Celtics at No. 6 and ahead of the Nets at No. 8.

• Michael Shapiro at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 going into the first week of the season...

It’s still hard to consider Portland anywhere near either Los Angeles squad, but this is another contender for the third spot in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard is a serious MVP candidate, and a healthy and improved supporting cast could lead to an impressive regular season. Jusuf Nurkić is a force in the middle when healthy, and Robert Covington will bring a defensive versatility that was missing in recent years. It’s fair to question Portland’s playoff ceiling considering its diminutive leading men. Yet this remains a bankable playoff team, one that should finish outside the play-in round in the Western Conference.

Shapiro has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 11 and ahead of the Rockets at No. 13.

• Corey Rausch at Fansided has the Trail Blazers at No. 6 to start the 2020-21 season...

The Portland Trail Blazers are loaded. All of the issues they had coming into last season are gone. Two years ago they made the Conference Finals and then saw their defensive wing options walk in free agency. Jusuf Nurkic is healthy from day one this year and was dominant in the seeding games. This team will hit the ground running.... The boldest prediction of this list is that Damian Lillard will be the MVP this season. He put up an insane line last season of 30.0 points, 8.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game and somehow feels like he is only getting started. He is cold-blooded and loves to let you know it. As the team pushes for the second seed in the Western Conference, he will be a great choice for the top regular-season award.

Rausch has the Trail Blazers behind the Nets at No. 5 and ahead of the Nuggets at No. 7.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has Portland at No. 13 in his “zero week” rankings...

The Blazers have big-time supporters nationally right now, and it is easy to see why after adding Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr., as well as the projection of Jusuf Nurkic for a full season. I will simply remind you that Portland went 35-39 in the regular season in 2019-20, finished as a bottom-five defense and was outscored for the season. They have to be a lot better to crash the top half of the West.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the Suns at No. 12 -- no mention of their record last season btw -- and ahead of the Rockets at No. 14.

• Kevin O’Connor at The Ringer has the Trail Blazers at No. 17 in his initial rankings this season...

Defense could once again cause the Trail Blazers to underwhelm. After finishing ahead of only the Hawks, Wizards, and Cavaliers in the defensive rankings last season, Portland added Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. to help them get stops. But Jones Jr. played only sparingly for the Heat during their Finals run because of his fouling habits and inconsistencies defending (along with his limited offense). Covington excelled as a small-ball big with Houston because his size gives him the versatility to defend larger players, and he’s a tremendous off-ball presence, as evidenced by his deflections and sturdy rim protection. But he’s not an on-ball stopper against quicker wings and guards, as evidenced by Chris Paul’s willingness to hunt him on switches in Houston’s first-round series against Oklahoma City. Containing players as good as Paul is precisely what the Blazers need to do to get through the West.

O’Connor has the Trail Blazers behind the Pelicans at No. 16 and ahead of the Grizzlies at No. 18.

• Mo Dakhil at Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 heading into the 2020-21 campaign...

This is the most promising Portland Trail Blazers team Damian Lillard has had since LaMarcus Aldridge was on the squad. They are deeper than they’ve ever been and have the capability to play many different styles. With their depth and versatility they can play small ball or go big with Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins (once he returns). With more defensive firepower coming from Gary Trent Jr., Robert Covington and Nurkic, the Blazers can abandon their conservative style of defense and get more aggressive. That will allow them to create more turnovers and get in transition, which will help take pressure off Lillard and CJ McCollum. The Blazers can play on both ends of the court, and if everything comes together properly, they will be a force in the deep West.

Dakhil has the Trail Blazers behind the Mavericks at No. 10 and ahead of the Raptors at No. 12.