POWER RANKINGS » Best Guesses After An Unpredictable Week 1

The first week of the 2020-21 NBA season has been nothing if not unpredictable.

Between postponements and absences due to COVID-19, playing in empty arenas, historical blowout losses, trade rumors and favorites for the championship losing to teams expected to be in the lottery, it's difficult to assess the quality of most teams after one week. In some respects that's always the case, as there's only so much that can be responsibly extrapolated from a few games, but it seems especially true in a season that has so many new variables. And if nothing else, the first week of the season has been a reminder that both practice and fans are incredibly important to NBA teams.

And that goes double for the 2020-21 Portland Trail Blazers. Between starting off an already short training camp a few days late due to COVID-19, integrating a number of new, key rotation players and changing a number of their principles on defense, the first few days of the season weren't all that pleasant in Rip City. But after suffering a blowout loss to the Jazz in their season opener and struggling get in the first half versus a severely shorthanded Rockets team, the Blazers seem to be figuring it out. They managed to get past the Rockets in overtime thanks in large part to the play of CJ McCollum and then went into Staples Center and, behind a team effort that showed just how good they could be when everyone plays their part, defeated the defending champs going away.

So here's the best guess of the Power Rankers about where each team stands after one week of play. One thing to consider: most of these were posted BEFORE Monday's victory versus the Lakers.

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 13. this week, four spots down from last week...

CJ McCollum's supernova 44-point eruption -- including the game winner -- against the Rockets gave the Blazers a decent opening week, after shrugging off an ugly 20-point loss to the Jazz. But both games revealed some early worries for Portland. Like in past seasons, the Blazers' bench was inconsistent. The bench was an offseason focus with a few additions, and it will possibly jell as the season goes; but it's not a great sign when Gary Trent Jr., one of your top bench weapons, plays only six minutes and goes scoreless against Houston.

ESPN has the Trail Blazers behind the Mavericks at No. 12 and ahead of the Pelicans at No. 14.

• John Schuhmann of NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 20, eight spots worse than their ranking to start the season...

Pace: 98.6 (27) OffRtg: 109.6 (13) DefRtg: 118.8 (30) NetRtg: -9.2 (24) The Blazers’ defense remains bad. Through two games, 87% of their opponents’ shots (the league’s highest opponent rate), have come from the restricted area or 3-point range, the two most efficient areas on the court. (The context is that one of those two games was against Houston, but Utah – 85% – was getting efficient looks too.) The Jazz and Rockets combined to score 120 points on 102 possessions with Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. (the designated defensive saviors) on the floor. It’s a small sample size, of course, but the film, especially against Utah, was not pretty. But hey, more bad defense can lead to more back-and-forth thrillers like we saw in the bubble and like we saw against the Rockets on Saturday, with Damian Lillard (32) and CJ McCollum (44) combining for 76 points. The Blazers actually attempted more 3-pointers (45) than the Rockets (35), and McCollum’s game-winner was a TOUGH rise and fire after catching Lillard’s kick-out pass at knee level. The Blazers will have a rest advantage in each of their two games in L.A. this week, with the Lakers and Clippers each playing Minnesota the night before.

Schuhman has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 19 and ahead of the Timberwolves at No. 21.

• Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 19 after a week of games, seven spots worse than last week...

Coming into the season with plenty of hype due to a revamped roster, we got a reminder this week that the Blazers still have a long way to go to incorporate their new parts. They were completely stifled on opening night in a blowout loss to the Jazz, then needed a 44-point effort and a game-winner from CJ McCollum to hang onto a close win over the severely undermanned Houston Rockets. The defense will need to significantly improve if the Blazers are going to get back into the top tier of the Western Conference.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers behind the Bucks at No. 18 and ahead of the Nuggets at No. 20.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has Portland at lucky No. 13 this week, a four-spot drop from last week...

Week 1 overreaction: This team was overrated in the preseason! That’s a good overreaction to have, right? They got blown out by Utah in the first game and barely squeaked by half a Houston team in overtime in the second game. So we should definitely ignore the fact that the Portland Trail Blazers were a 3-seed with their core for two straight years before injuries ravaged the team last season, making Damian Lillard play the role of superhero. Or maybe the Blazers are going to be great and last year was an injury-riddled outlier? Also, CJ McCollum with 44 points, 8 assists, and no turnovers in the win over Houston became the 17th player to drop at least 40 and 8 without turning it over once. Only two players (Ricky Davis and Bradley Beal) have ever lost those games.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Jazz at No. 12 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 14.

• Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 16 this week, five spots worse than last week...

After a celebrated offseason, the first game of 2020-21 did not go according to plan. The Trail Blazers opened their year with a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz. Their defense struggled to contain the three-point attack and gave up 12 offensive rebounds. Damian Lillard also had an uncharacteristic performance going 4-of-12 and 1-of-7 from three. It looked like the Blazers were heading for another loss against the Rockets, giving up 68 first-half points. Then things began to click in the second half defensively, and Portland held Houston to just 17 third-quarter points. CJ McCollum poured in 44 points, and Lillard came alive with 32 of his own, as the Blazers avoided an 0-2 start with a 128-126 overtime win. There have been a lot of additions to the roster, and coach Terry Stotts still has to work out the rotation. Besides the rotation, the Blazers are changing up theirS defensive system from a conservative scheme to a more aggressive style. It will take some time to get everyone on the same page, but the pieces are there for a big run.

Dakhil has the Trail Blazers behind the Magic at No. 15 and ahead of the Raptors at No. 17.

• Corey Rausch at Hoops Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, down four spots from last week...

This is not the start to the season that fans of the Portland Trail Blazers could have envisioned. A 20-point loss to the Utah Jazz is disheartening but can almost be written off due to a lot of roster turnover and a bad Damian Lillard game. The struggles with the Houston Rockets, or what remained of them, is another issue entirely. Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for nearly 80 points in the game and they still needed every bit of overtime to outlast a team missing plenty of their roster. The fact that only two other Blazers scored in double figures is a worry. This team still has top-10 talent but needs to be right and fast because this conference will not wait for them to do so.

Rousch has the Trail Blazers behind the Jazz at No. 9 and ahead of the Suns at No. 11.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has the Trail Blazers all the way at No. 6, a seven-spot improvement from last week...

After a blowout home loss to Utah in the opener, Portland stabilized with wins over the Rockets and Lakers. The Blazers actually went into STAPLES Center and got the best of the champs (with both LeBron and AD playing) on Monday, which is one of the better wins any team has this season.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the 76ers at No. 5 and ahead of the Suns at No. 7.

• Michael Shapiro of SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 13 in his first ranking of the season...

There are real defensive concerns in Portland as Damian Lillard & Co. try to mount a Finals run. There’s no true interior force outside of Jusuf Nurkić–Robert Covington and Derrick Jones are more weak-side shot blockers—and employing both Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter isn’t exactly a winning defensive formula. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum’s offensive brilliance will save Portland on enough nights. But it’s hard to consider this a real Finals contender as currently constructed.

Shapiro has the Trail Blazers behind the Suns at No. 12 and ahead of the Hawks at No. 14.

• Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, who waited all of one game to start gloating about his predictions, has the Trail Blazers at No.17 this week, unchanged from last week...

Blazers fans got angry with me last week because I tweeted that their team was “comically overrated.” My reasoning is that their defense, which ranked 27th last season, didn’t improve enough. To add on to the points in that tweet, Enes “Can’t Play” Kanter, 36-year-old Carmelo Anthony, and Rodney Hood coming back from a torn Achilles are all playing nightly rotation minutes. Zach Collins is an unproven backup, and it’s unfair to expect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to defend with high intensity all season long, considering their offensive workloads. The Blazers can score with anyone, but they’ll have nights when they hemorrhage points, just like they already have by allowing 120 points to Utah, and going to overtime against a Rockets team missing John Wall, Eric Gordon, and DeMarcus Cousins. The Blazers are allowing 119 points per 100 possessions, good for worst in the NBA through Sunday’s games. How confident can Blazers fans be that they’ll really get that much better?

O'Connor has the Trail Blazers behind the Pelicans at No. 16 and ahead of the Grizzlies at No. 17.