Power Rankings » Around The Top 10 At The End Of Training Camp

It's tough to know what to make of the 2019-20 Portland Trail Blazers after two weeks of training camp and three preseason games. Getting out of preseason relatively healthy is probably the overarching goal of the exhibition season, so sitting players who have suffered even the most minor injuries is the right call, but it would still be nice to see something close to the full squad on the court together before the regular-season opener versus the Nuggets on October 23.

As it currently stands, the Trail Blazers have only played their presumptive starting lineup of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Rodney Hood, Zach Collins and Hassan Whiteside once during preseason play, and that was in the opener versus a Nuggets team playing without Nikola Jokic. All told, Whiteside, Collins, Hood, Nassir Little and Pau Gasol have all missed parts of the preseason due to injury, with the latter sitting out all of three as he continues to rehabilitate from undergoing surgery on his left foot in May.

One hopes everyone will be healthy enough to play in Wednesday's game versus the Jazz in Utah, which head coach Terry Stotts had previously indicated would be something of a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season. They play the Nuggets the next night in Denver to wrap up preseason, but it would be surprising for Stotts to play anything close to his regular rotation one the second night of a back-to-back against an opponent you already played in the preseason and who you will face less than a week later in the regular season opener.

With the regular season starting up next week and training camp coming to a close, here's the first batch of NBA Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season. Some are a bit old, and a number of outlets don't put out rankings during preseason (and for good reason to be honest), but it's good to get the initial impressions on the record.

• The panel of voters at ESPN, in rankings posted on October 2, have the Trail Blazers at No. 10 to start the season...

Breakout candidate: Zach Collins

We got a glimpse of things in the 2019 playoffs, particularly in the Blazers' second-round series against the Nuggets during which Collins became an X factor defending Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap. But as Jusuf Nurkic continues to recover and with the departures of Enes Kanter and Meyers Leonard, there's more opportunity for Collins. He needs more offensive consistency, but Collins is a savvy pick-and-roll player with elite defensive potential.

ESPN has the Trail Blazers behind the Celtics at No. 9 and ahead of the Nets at No. 11.

• Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports, in rankings posted on October 14, has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 in his initial rankings...

We continually pick the Blazers as the team that will take a step back and fall out of the playoffs, and they continually prove us wrong. This season, however, they've made significant personnel changes that will at least take time to mesh. The Hassan Whiteside experiment is interesting, while their lack of a true power forward will lead to some unconventional combinations. Terry Stotts and his staff have plenty to explore, but the ability to lean on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as they navigate the process is quite a luxury.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 10 and ahead of the Nets at No. 12.

• AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today, in rankings posted on October 2, has the Trail Blazers at No. 9 to start 2019-20...

Jusuf Nurkic is expected to be out for a good portion of the season, which hurts tremendously, but the addition of Hassan Whiteside should help mitigate his absence. Still, don't expect another 53-win season.

Neuharth-Keusch has the Trail Blazers behind the Warriors at No. 8 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 10.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic, in rankings posted on October 7, has the Trail Blazers starting the season at No. 9...

Kent Bazemore came in for Evan Turner and will help quite a bit. A full season of Rodney Hood will help, although he plays smaller than a 3/4 hybrid. They’re really counting on Anthony Tolliver or Mario Hezonja to give them big, consistent, productive minutes. Maybe they think rookie Nassir Little will contribute right away. I understand why Portland did what it did this offseason, but I’m still looking to see who dominates those forward minutes.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Warriors at No. 8 and ahead of the Nets at No. 10.

• Scott Davis at Business Insider, in rankings posted on September 30, has the Trail Blazers at No. 8...

Acquiring Hassan Whiteside in a contract year to fill in for the injured Jusuf Nurkic is a smart idea. The Blazers essentially swapped out their wing rotation, but it's to be decided if they improved their defense or shooting. The season will still all fall on the shoulders of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Davis has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 7 and ahead of the Warriors at No. 9.

• Michael Shapiro at Sports Illustrated (or at least whatever is left of it) has the Trail Blazers at No. 11...

Best case: Damian Lillard rips off a Curry-esque campaign en route to a top three MVP finish while Hassan Whiteside is both content and effective. Back-to-back conference finals appearances is certainly possible. Worst case: The moves on the fringes fall flat and Lillard is surrounded by a scuffling group of cast-offs and has-beens. The Al-Farouq Aminu departure may hurt more than assumed. No Jusuf Nurkic could knock Portland out of the postseason.

Shapiro has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 10 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 12.