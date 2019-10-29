POWER RANKINGS » All Over The Board In Week One

We're one week into the NBA season and there have already been some surprise teams. The Suns, Timberwolves and Hawks have all been better than most assume, while the Warriors, Pacers and Kings have all underperformed their preseason expectations. Granted, it's probably not all that wise to extrapolate too much from one week of games, but wins and losses in October count the same as wins and losses in March.

But as for the Trail Blazers, after one week, they're about what we expected them to be. The play hasn't always been pretty with six new players learning the nuances of the system and a roster that is currently paper thin at power forward/center due to new and existing injuries. But behind the play of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, they've managed to overcome stumbles to get out the gate with two wins, both on the road, and two relatively close losses.

Here's how Portland's first week performance has played nationally in the latest edition of NBA Power Rankings...

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, two spots worse than last week...

After going the distance in last season's playoffs, "Game 8" between the Nuggets and Blazers didn't go Portland's way, as Denver made plays and hit shots down the stretch. A convincing bounce-back over the shaky Kings and a clutch time win over the Mavs, however, is the kind of thing the Blazers do. It's why they keep making the playoffs, it's why they're always around 50 wins. Though if Zach Collins misses extended time because of a dislocated left shoulder, it'll be an early test for this Blazers' front line.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 9 and ahead of the Raptors at No. 11.

• John Schuhmann of NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 9 this week, one spot better than last week...

Pace: 105.0 (13) OffRtg: 109.6 (8) DefRtg: 106.9 (18) NetRtg: +2.6 (16) Over three games, the Blazers have been outscored by 57 points from 3-point range; They're the only team in the bottom five in both 3-pointers made and (most) 3-pointers allowed per game, and the Nuggets shot 18-for-32 from beyond the arc in their win in Portland on Wednesday. (After winning the first 33 games they led after the third quarter last season, the Blazers lost the first game they led after the third quarter this season.) But having allowed a league-low 23.3 points per game in the restricted area, their points in the paint differential (plus-18.0 per game) is the best in the league. They've picked up two road wins within the Western Conference (with two more games to go on their four-game trip), Hassan Whiteside leads the league in rebounding percentage, and Terry Stotts is the best call-challenging coach in NBA history.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 8 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 10.

• Colin Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers at No. 16 this week (???), four spots worse than last week...

A host of new players but the same formula remains effective for the Blazers: Turn things over to the electric backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The floor of this team remains high with those two healthy and Terry Stotts calling the shots, and they've started accordingly.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 15 and ahead of the Magic at No. 17.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, unchanged from last week...

The Blazers entered the season with shallow depth up front, so the injury to Zach Collins's shoulder is particularly concerning. He dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday's win over Dallas and has been ruled out of Monday's game vs. the Spurs. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI, and Portland fans are anxiously awaiting the results.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Jazz at No. 7 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 9.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 8 this week, one spot better than last week...

Thirteen of their first 18 games are on the road. That’s just a brutal stretch of 18 games with travel for the first month or so of the NBA season. The Blazers coming out of that with a winning record wouldn’t be a surprise because this team is good and the Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum backcourt is that impressive. But it would still be a huge step in the right direction for the Blazers trying to get back to being a top 3 seed.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 7 and ahead of the Raptors at No. 9.

• Brand Rowland at UPROXX has the Trail Blazers at No. 11 this week, unchanged from last week...

The Blazers are 2-2 and they won the two games they were “supposed” to win while losing the two games they were “supposed” to lose (at least in a big-picture sense). On to week two.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the Celtics at No. 10 and ahead of the Timberwolves at No. 12.

• Phil Watson at Hoop Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 19, nine spots worse than last week...

The Portland Trail Blazers have bounced back from a homecourt loss to the Nuggets in the opener to post back-to-back road wins, including handing the Mavericks their first loss. But they’re doing it despite giving up eight more free throw attempts per game, being bullied on the offensive glass and turning the ball over more than their opponents. How is Portland getting it done? Their efficiency inside the arc. Portland is making 33.3 2-point buckets per game, the most in the NBA, and shooting 55.9 percent on those attempts, which is helping to offset their 33.8 percent shooting from deep thus far. Making 87.3 percent from the line as a team doesn’t hurt, either.

Watson has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 18 and ahead of the Wizards at No. 20.

• Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 13 this week...

Though Lillard has talked up new addition Hassan Whiteside, the stat-stuffing big man's presence hasn't done much to shore up a defense that lost Al-Farouq Aminu and Moe Harkless (not to mention Jusuf Nurkic, who excelled in the Blazers' drop coverage before injury last year). The best version of this Blazers team involves Zach Collins at center, but the third-year big man only looked incrementally improved before suffering an injury. Portland needs him to make a leap, but Sunday's dislocated shoulder could have Collins out of action for a while.

Hughes has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 12 and ahead of the Timberwolves at No. 14.

• Michael Shapiro at Sports Illustrated has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week...

Questions surrounding Portland’s roster limit expectations in a loaded Western Conference. But the Blazers are a likely playoff team as long as Damian Lillard is in town. Another top-five MVP finish is in play.

Shapiro has the Trail Blazers behind the Timberwolves at No. 11 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 13.

• The panel of voters at Hashtag Sports have the Trail Blazers at No. 9, one spot worse than last week...

The Trail Blazers struggled a bit on offense against the Denver Nuggets on Opening Night, but ultimately this team goes as their backcourt goes. Damian Lillard has been spectacular and CJ McCollum was iffy in the first two games but stellar against Dallas, leading to a 2-1 start to the season. Kent Bazemore is a much better fit for this team than Evan Turner on defense, but his shot has been off early. Hassan Whiteside has been productive to start the year. He's scoring effectively around the basket, snaring rebounds, and acting as a deterrent near the rim. He'll need to keep it up, especially since Zach Collins seems likely to miss time after injuring his shoulder in the game against the Mavericks.

The folks at Hashtag Sports have the Trail Blazers behind the Celtics at No. 8 and ahead of the Raptors at No. 10.