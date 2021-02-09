POWER RANKINGS » About The Same In Week 7

Another week and not a whole lot has changed for your Portland Trail Blazers. They're still owners of one of the most efficient offenses and one of the more porous defenses, new and/or persistent injuries require the coaching staff to juggle rotations on a game-to-game basis and impressive wins, such as defeating the 76ers in Philadelphia on Thursday, are followed up by disappointing losses, such as losing to the Knicks a few days later. On one hand, their ability to remain competitive is admirable, though it's still tough to shake the feeling that it they're leaving some opportunities unrequited.

Given their consistent inconsistency, it's no surprise to see little movement in the Week 7 power rankings. At 12-10, the Trail Blazers own the sixth-best record in the West and the tenth-best in the NBA, and the rankings the past few weeks, outside of perhaps a few overreactions, have reflected as much.

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, one spot worse than last week...

As the Blazers try to stay afloat in the West as they deal with injuries, Damian Lillard's workload is something to monitor. The Blazers are attentive to his minutes (they're hovering around his career average), but in a condensed season coming off a short offseason, Lillard is carrying a heavy burden.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com also has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, though that's two spots better than in his last ranking...

Given how banged up they’ve been, the Blazers are probably OK with a 3-3 trip, especially because they got a win in Philly (where the Sixers were previously 10-0 with Joel Embiid) without Damian Lillard. The Blazers have generally struggled with both Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter on the floor, but on Thursday, Kanter’s work on the glass (seven offensive boards) helped them rack up 22 second-chance points and Anthony had one his most efficient scoring nights of the season. The Blazers’ 121 points on 101 possessions was the second most efficient game any team has had against the Sixers with Embiid in the lineup. Of course, a 4-2 trip was within reach with Lillard returning for the finale in New York on Saturday. But the Knicks’ 25th-ranked offense was better than the Blazers’ 28th-ranked defense, which got punished for mistakes, for its aggressiveness in pick-and-roll, and for allowing Elfrid Payton to drive right through the middle of a 2-3 zone. The Knicks’ 13 3-pointers on Saturday were their most since December and it was just the sixth time this season they had 20 or more buckets in the restricted area. The Portland defense doesn’t do anything particularly well, ranking no better than 12th in any of the four factors, with the most important of those being opponent effective field goal percentage, where it ranks 28th. The Blazers will host a pair of bottom-five offenses on a three-game homestand before hitting the road again for six of seven.

• Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 13, four spots better than last week...

Portland's most impressive win of the week unexpectedly came without Damian Lillard, a drubbing of the 76ers in Philadelphia. Lillard averaged 26 points and eight assists in the three games he played, and the Blazers have pieced together the scoring effort around him with CJ McCollum still out of the lineup. Gary Trent has stepped up as a consistent contributor, averaging 19.3 points on 43 percent 3-point shooting this week. Defense continues to be a problem.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 13, a three-spot improvement from last week...

Really weird week for the Blazers with availability, but getting that win without Dame, CJ or Nurk was impressive. Managed a 2-2 record, which is progress considering the injuries.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has the Trail Blazers at No. 16 this week, one spot better than last week...

Somehow, Damian Lillard has the Blazers at 12-10. That’s really all there is to say. This is not an available roster that should be above .500 right now.

• Mo Dakhil at Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 13 this week, unchanged from last week...

The Portland Trail Blazers ended their six-game road trip with a loss to the New York Knicks and a 3-3 record. The stretch was highlighted by a gutty blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers despite Damian Lillard sitting out with an abdominal strain. Lillard came back to play against the Knicks. But even though he finished the game with 29 points and nine assists, he looked limited in his movement, and it hurt the Blazers defense. The Blazers have been able to stay afloat since the loss of CJ McCollum, going 4-5 in their last nine games. But if Lillard is going to play hurt, rough waters might be ahead.

• Corey Rausch at Hoops Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 14 this week, four spots better than last week...

The Portland Trail Blazers provided fans with one of the most unlikely wins of the week. With Damian Lillard out of the lineup, along with the continued absence of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers knocked off the Ben Simmons-less Philadelphia 76ers. Six Blazers scored in double figures, led by Gary Trent Jr. (24 points) and Carmelo Anthony (22 points). That marked consecutive 20 point games for each who, along with Damian Lillard (32 points). exerted their dominance over the Washington Wizards. The loss to the Milwaukee Bucks can be forgiven. Milwaukee is a juggernaut the likes of which you need all hands on deck to compete with. Missing as many players are the Blazers were is a recipe for disaster. At least Nas Little put up a 30 spot on them. No one seemed ready for the early tip against the New York Knicks but even that can be forgiven. Traveling across the country for noon tipoff is a real challenge. Playing a game at essentially 9 AM does not fit the body clock for the shorthanded Blazers. For a team loaded with excuses to fold on the season, this is just part of the process.

• Kevin O'Connor at The Ringer has the Trail Blazers at No. 14, unchanged from their previous ranking...

Nassir Little has missed three straight games with a knee injury, which is a shame because the last time we saw him play he dropped 30 points. It came in a 28-point loss to the Bucks, but the production was legit. Little scored from everywhere. Pull-ups. Cuts. Catch-and-shoot 3s. Transition. This is the type of scorer North Carolina was hoping it’d get when Little committed as a top high school recruit. He’s also the scorer the Trail Blazers hoped for when he was selected 25th in 2019. One big game doesn’t mean a whole lot, but it shows he’s capable. At only 20 years old, could Little develop into a player who bolsters Portland’s Finals dreams? The Trail Blazers have done a good job of getting playing time to young players like Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. in recent years. Little should be next when he’s available to play again. At 6-foot-5 with a long 7-foot-1 wingspan and a body-builder frame, Little also has the potential to become a highly versatile defender. The Blazers could use another 3-and-D player to support their stars. Little could help a lot.

