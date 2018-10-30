Portland's 2017 Draft Class Steals The Spotlight In Indianapolis

When the Trail Blazers came away from the 2017 NBA Draft with Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan, the assumption was that the latter would end up playing more minutes during their respective rookie seasons minutes while the former would take more time to adjust after playing just one season at Gonzaga. It didn’t end up playing out that way, as Collins ended up as a part of Portland’s regular rotation — he averaged 15.8 minutes per game in 66 appearance — while what few opportunities Swanigan did get his rookie season typically came in blowouts.

There wasn’t much deviation from that allocation of playing time for Portland’s sophomores in the first five games of the 2018-19 season, with Collins continuing to earn more minutes while Swanigan collected DNPs.

At least that was the case until Monday night’s game versus the Pacers in Indianapolis. With both Jusuf Nurkić and Meyers Leonard picking up fouls early and often in the first quarter and Maurice Harkless, who has been splitting time between small forward and power forward in the second unit, sitting out with a sore left knee, Swanigan joined Collins on the floor for the first time this season, with the second-year duo playing a pivotal role in Portland’s 103-93 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“(Swanigan) was huge,” said Collins. “To come in and not be playing for the first couple games and come in and have a double-double like that, that's huge. That tells you what type of player he is and he's professional. He's always ready and he's always working hard. Huge night for him and I'm happy for him.”

Swanigan, who played his college ball just down the road at Purdue, finished Monday’s victory with career highs in points (11) and rebounds (10) in his first minutes of the season while playing in front of a small group of family.

“Just working out and doing the same thing I do every day,” said Swanigan on how he’s stayed prepared despite seeing few, if any minutes. “Get myself into a routine so that way, play or not play, I'm always mentally prepared.”

As for Collins, he tied his career-high of 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting while also tallying three rebounds, three assists and a block in 27 minutes.

“I’m hitting shots, I'm getting easy buckets in the lane with guys like Nik (Stauskas) and Seth (Curry) and Evan (Turner) in that second unit,” said Collins. “They're such good playmakers, it's easy to get buckets out there with them. That's a credit to how we play and definitely more comfortable now.”

While Collins and Swanigan combined to score more than half of Portland’s bench points Monday night, they also comprised a powerful duo on defense. With Swanigan playing the role of immovable object in the post and Collins contesting shots and defending the rim without fouling, fans watching at home got a glimpse of what an all 2017 Draft frontcourt might look like.

“That's more favorable for me, post defense is what I've done my entire life,” said Swanigan. “You can do more at this level with your hands, so post defense, I feel like I was solid.”

Getting great performances on the same night from Collins and Swanigan was essential to Portland’s chances Monday night in Indianapolis, though that’s no guarantee we’re likely to see the sophomores team up on a regular basis. Nurkić, who only played 18 minutes versus the Pacers due to foul trouble, is still going to play the bulk of the minutes at center, the team likes Leonard’s ability to stretch the floor in the second unit and Harkless, when healthy, can defend all five possessions, so in optimal conditions, it seems unlikely that Swanigan will join Collins in the regular rotation this season.

But for the first time since both players were selected in the first round roughly a year and a half ago, the promise that prompted the front office to acquire both Collins and Swanigan was on full display.