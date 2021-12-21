PODCAST » A Very Merry Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

Greetings from Sweet Lady Gumbo. After the Trail Blazers ended a seven-game losing streak by securing consecutive wins for the first time in nearly a month, you humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, hit fired up the mobile studio to record the 34th edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by SoleSavy...

On this, a borderline Christmas edition, we discuss wins versus the Hornets and Grizzlies, Portland doing enough to overcome a few late-game mistakes in Memphis, the still-confusing foul call at the end of the first half, confidence in Norman Powell's shot and the current state of COVID in the NBA. We also jabber about whether there is a correct version of "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer," replacement shoelaces, Brooke's Christmas shopping -- consider copping a Holiday Ticket pack, which comes with a three month subscription to SoleSavy, if you're still looking for gift ideas for the sneakerhead in your life! -- holiday pickles and the time that Brooke almost got hit by a train.

