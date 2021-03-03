PODCAST » A Very Blazers All-Star On Episode 9 Of The Blazers Balcony

Greetings podcast listeners! With the first half of the 2020-21 schedule just about over and the second half about 10 days away from beginning, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the virtual podcast studio to record the ninth edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen to below...

On this week's show we discuss the Trail Blazers ending a four-game losing streak, non-greetings, Damian Lillard, Robert Covington and Anfernee Simons participating in All-Star Weekend, trying to spread around credit in ways no one even notices and CJ McCollum's imminent return. We also devote our second "Mayo Minute" to reality shows and answer your questions about Nassir Little's minutes, Carmelo Anthony's sincerity and Brooke spending time alone on the concourse during road games. Give it a listen!

