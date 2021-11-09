PODCAST » Ten Games In On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings from Los Angeles, again. But before heading out for another road trip, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, sat down to record the 29th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this edition we discuss the first 10 games of Portland's season, being winless on the road going into the current trip, with start Tuesday versus the Clippers on TNT, the play of the bench, Greg Brown minutes, whether it's too early to start Sixth Man and Most Improved campaigns for Anfernee Simons, Chauncey Billups and the referees, whether Damian Lillard's slump has been busted and Jusuf Nurkic taking his time. Other topics include breakfast in Philadelphia, accidentally stalking Dame's wife around the globe, Brooke's 30th birthday party, the Nike employee store, whether I needs to assist Brooke when it comes to sneaker shopping for her son Theo and wearing Sambas.

