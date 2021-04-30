PODCAST » Talking Trash On The Blazers Balcony, Episode 15

Greetings Trail Blazers fans and podcast listeners. With the Trail Blazers breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins on the road, it was a sufficiently optimistic time to record the 15th edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...





On this week's edition, Brooke Olzendam, Trail Blazers television host and reporter, and I, Casey Holdahl, Trailblazers.com beat reporter, give our thoughts on the Trail Blazers breaking their slump, morale boosters and busters, talking trash with the Memphis Grizzlies and why motivation from negativity seems to be more useful than motivation from positivity, sweet 16 birthdays and mugs being good gifts.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.