PODCAST » Starting Off The 2021-22 Season On The Blazers Balcony

Hello again loyal podcast listeners! After going on hiatus for the offseason, Brooke Olzendam, Trail Blazers TV reporter and host, and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the digital studio to record the first episode of the second season of The Blazers Balcony podcast. Give it a listen!

On this, our 24th edition, we discuss our takeaways from media day, Chauncey Billups on accountability and "putting an address on it," Damian Lillard's outlook going into the season after a busy and sometimes uncertain offseason, how the team has looked through the first few days of training camp and what we're looking forward to at Fan Fest and in the first preseason contest. Brooke also discusses her offseason Twitter misunderstanding at the DMV. It's good to be back!

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify, I Heart Radio and Pandora. The plan is to record on Wednesdays this season, so be on the lookout for a new episode this time next week!