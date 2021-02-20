PODCAST » Snubs And Win Streaks On The Blazers Balcony, Episode 8

Greetings to both the loyal and occasional podcast listeners. After returning to Portland after a frigid yet successful road trip, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up virtual podcast studio to record the eighth edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

After starting out with a bit of crosstalk about Brooke's snow-battered backyard and being the runner-up for Lilac Festival Princess, we get down to the business of discussing Portland's six-game winning streak and what it'll take to keep it going, the play of the second and third year players Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. and what their improvement means for Portland's future and Damian Lillard being being snubbed for being a starter in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. We also debut The Mayo Minute™️ and answer questions about the Northwest Division, funny Gary Trent Jr. stories and Enes Kanter's minutes once Jusuf Nurkic returns.

You can subscribe to The Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. And considering giving us a review, though as Brooke notes, she would prefer sweet lies to sour truths.