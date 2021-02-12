PODCAST » Snow Business On The Blazers Balcony, Episode 7

Greetings loyal podcast listeners. Before the snow sets in and before the team leaves town again, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the digital studio to record the SEVENTH edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen to below...

On this week's show we discuss Damian Lillard playing through injuries, creating a culture, Carmelo Anthony passing milestones and a whole lot of hot snow talk, from previous games in which snow played a factor to general commentary about how those of us in Oregon and SW Washington go about dealing with accumulation. We also answer questions about the snow, Nassir Little's knee, Anfernee Simons' growth as a point guard, whether players employ stylists, if the Blazers have under or over achieved and if we think fans will return to the Moda Center at some point this season. Also plenty of crosstalk about mayonnaise on breakfast sandwiches, Brooke's son becoming an Olympian and a big donation to the "Brooke Hearts Your Heart" campaign.

You can subscribe to The Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. No better way to spend a snow day at home!