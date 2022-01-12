PODCAST » The Simons Takeover And What's Next For Lillard On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings Trail Blazers fans the world over. Before heading out for a six-game, 12-day trip, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the mobile studio to record the 36th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this edition we contemplate the play of the short-handed Trail Blazers, the growth of both Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little, what might be next for Damian Lillard and getting something useful out of the 2021-22 season. We also discuss Brooke's mayo taste test that sent Twitter on fire, Robert Covington dropping post-game F-bombs and the foolishness of trying to knock Nassir hustle.

