PODCAST » The Simons Takeover And What's Next For Lillard On The Blazers Balcony

by Casey Holdahl
Posted: Jan 12, 2022

Greetings Trail Blazers fans the world over. Before heading out for a six-game, 12-day trip, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the mobile studio to record the 36th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this edition we contemplate the play of the short-handed Trail Blazers, the growth of both Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little, what might be next for Damian Lillard and getting something useful out of the 2021-22 season. We also discuss Brooke's mayo taste test that sent Twitter on fire, Robert Covington dropping post-game F-bombs and the foolishness of trying to knock Nassir hustle. 

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple PodcastsAmazon MusicStitcherTuneInDeezerSpotifyI Heart Radio Pocket Casts and Pandora

Blevins, Keljin, Brown III, Greg, Covington, Robert, Elleby, CJ, Lillard, Damian

