PODCAST » Signing Kanter And The Stretch Run On The Rip City Report

Greetings from SoHo. Before the Trail Blazers return to action after the All-Star Break, your humble podcast duo of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, set up the mobile studio to record the 159th edition of the Rip City Report from Joe's palatial hotel suite in Brooklyn. Give it a listen...

In our first edition since our live recording at Tough Luck a few weeks back, we discuss the Enes Kanter signing, from his role to why he signed with Portland, the Trail Blazers' rotation over the final 25 games, Jake Layman and whether he should be starting, Rodney Hood's place in the rotation, Damian Lillard's run at All-Star Weekend, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering your questions about playoff matchups, Brooklyn MC’s, re-signing Layman, why Kanter chose Portland, buffets, All-Star Weekend changes and much more. It's a great way to prepare for the final eight weeks of the regular season.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Consider it!