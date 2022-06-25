PODCAST » SHARPE, WALKER AND REPORTED TRADES ON THE BLAZERS BALCONY, PRESENTED BY SOLESAVY

Greetings podcast enthusiasts. After covering Trail Blazers' exploits at the 2022 NBA Draft, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the mobile studio to record the 53rd edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

This week we discuss the Trail Blazers selecting Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe (who is also sponsored by SoleSavy!) with the 7th overall pick and Jabari Walker with the 57th pick, my takeaways from watching Sharpe's workout in Portland, getting excited for the Las Vegas Summer League, the reported trade bringing Jeremi Grant to Portland and the rumored trades that didn't happen and whether any of those are still possible.

