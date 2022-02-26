PODCAST » The 'Second Half' Starts On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings podcast listeners! With everyone back in town, at least for a few days, after a busy All-Star break, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the mobile podcast studio to record the 40th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this week's show we considered the injury to Jusuf Nurkic and what that means for the last 20-something games of the season, the signings and transactions the team completed during the break, Joe Ingles' future, a recap of the State of the United event for season ticket holders, a fun Greg Brown stat and which picks the Trail Blazers would own if the 2022 NBA Draft was today. We also talk about Brooke getting kicked out of her seats, twice, the trip to Sedona, the exclusive SoleSavy Blazer Blazers sneakers and the Doernbecher Freestyle event. It's a good start to the "second half" of the season!

