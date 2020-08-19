PODCAST » Rip City Report, Trail Blazers Take Game 1 Edition

A happy Wednesday to those of you in Rip City. After the Trail Blazers handed the Lakers a 100-93 loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference matchup between the one and eight seeds, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit up the suspect wireless at the house I'm currently staying at to record our first 2020 Playoff edition of the Rip City Report...

In this, our 209th edition, we consider ther Trail Blazers upset over the Lakers in Game 1, Portland's muted postgame celebration, the Trail Blazers' confident demeanor and why it's a good sign, the defense holding both LeBron James and Anthony Davis in relative check, the Hassan Whiteside experience, poor three-point shooting and potential adjustments going into Game 2. We also play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering your questions about national broadcasters, Rajon Rondo’s potential impact, areas the Blazers can improve, Wenyen Gabriel, the Lakers’ rotation, Zach Collins’ availability, Too Short and if Portland has an "anthem," celebratory drinks, playoff jerseys and more.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.