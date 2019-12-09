PODCAST » Rip City Report, Rodney Hood Injury Edition

Greetings devoted podcast listeners. With Rodney Hood's season coming to an abrupt end thanks to a ruptured left Achilles, we returned to the Moda Center studios to record an injury edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below...

In this shortened edition, we keep the conversation to Hood's injury and why it's such a bummer, how the Trail Blazers might go about replacing his production and if such a thing is even possible, whether the injury changes their approach this season in terms of acquiring personnel and if they've reached a point where they might change their expectations, if they haven't already. We also play a quick round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up as always by answering listener submitted questions about trades, sitcom opinions, Damian Lillard’s three-point shooting and officiating.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Music, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Be safe out there folks.