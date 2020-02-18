PODCAST » Rip City Report, Post All-Star Break Edition

Greetings and welcome to the stretch run of the 2019-20 NBA season! With the All-Star Weekend festivities now completed but with a few days to go before the Trail Blazers return to action, it seemed like the perfect time to record the 190th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to on a number of podcast platforms below...

In this week's edition, Joe Freeman and I, Casey Holdahl, discuss whether the Trail Blazers are primed for yet another late-season run, give three “make-or-break” factors that could decide the Blazers’ playoff fate and contemplate Damian Lillard’s health after he strained his right groin in the last game before the All-Star break. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up as always by answering your questions about Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, the All-Star game, marriage proposals, the buyout market, over/under on Blazers wins the rest of the season, tanking and more.

