PODCAST » Rip City Report: Play-In Preview Edition

Greetings and salutations from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers squeaking by the Nets to claim the eight-seed and a matchup with the nine-seed Grizzlies in the Western Conference Play-in, we held off on recording a post-game edition Thursday night in order to record a longer recap/preview edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below!

In this, our 207th edition, Joe Freeman and I discuss the Trail Blazers' victory versus the Nets, Portland earning the eight-seed and the right to play the nine-seed Grizzlies in the Western Conference Play-in, Damian Lillard's MVP performance, the growth and maturity of Jusuf Nurkic, Hassan Whiteside's momentum and Zach Collins' struggles. We also get back to playing a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering your questions regarding Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons, the Blazers’ three-point defense, playing large lineups, playoff x-factors and more. Give it a listen, maybe even more than one, before Saturday's 11:30 a.m. tipoff.

