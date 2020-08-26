PODCAST » Rip City Report, Lillard Post-MRI Edition

Greetings from North Portland. Rather than recording a new edition of the Rip City Report right after Game 4, we decided to hold off until getting the results of the second MRI on Damian Lillard's right knee. So after the diagnosis was confirmed as a knee strain, we fired up the mics to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on just about every popular North American podcast platform...

In this, our 211th episode, Joe Freeman and I, Casey Holdahl, discuss the "good news" about Damian Lillard's knee injury, the Lakers deserving credit, the foolish expectations (including our own) taken from Game 1, Los Angeles' dominant defense, Zach Collins needing to undergo ankle surgery, Portland's roster and future team needs and facing elimination in Game 5. They also play a round of "Walton or Oden" and answer listener questions about officiating (a rare vehement disagreement!), The Simpsons, Wenyen Gabriel, Hassan Whiteside, the draft, the Blazers’ bench, Terry Stotts and more.

